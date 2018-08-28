Cause still undetermined in grass fire

DALLAS — A grass fire sparked off Robb Mill Road 5 miles west of Dallas remains under investigation, said Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton.

The sheriff’s office is looking into the cause of the 3-acre fire, which officials said, “appears to be suspicious,” according to a Dallas Fire & EMS press release.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, SW Polk Fire District responded a reported tree on fire near the intersection of Robb Mill and Ellendale, west of the Dallas City limits.

First responding units quickly discovered that there were multiple trees, along with dense vegetation on fire and upgraded the blaze to a high-risk grass fire.

Fire units from Dallas Fire & EMS, Oregon Department of Forestry, Sheridan Fire District and West Valley Fire District responded to assist.

It took firefighters a little over an hour to contain the fire.

One residence in the area was threatened but not damaged by this fire. Firefighters provided structural protection.

Fire Chief Fred Hertel stated the homeowners’ diligence with creating defensible space around their house added another layer of protection and saved their home.

There are approximately 40 firefighters from Southwest Polk Fire District, Dallas Fire & EMS, Oregon Department of Forestry, Sheridan Fire District, and West Valley Fire District on the scene.