Community notebook

Willamette Valley Hospice held a memorial with luminaries on Aug. 23 for the 24,000 community it has helped.

Photo courtesy of Dan Van Otten
As of Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Community yard sale Saturday

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Business Association will host the annual Community Yard Sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Park in Monmouth.

For more information: 503-838-4268, or micc@micc-or.org.

Sound of Summer finale is Thursday

Dallas crowd favorite Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts will close out the Sounds of Summer series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., but this concert fills up fast, so head down early. Food trucks open at 6 p.m. The concert is free and feel welcome to bring a blanket or chairs.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/dallasoregonvisitors/.

