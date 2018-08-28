Community notebook

Community yard sale Saturday

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Business Association will host the annual Community Yard Sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Park in Monmouth.

For more information: 503-838-4268, or micc@micc-or.org.

Sound of Summer finale is Thursday

Dallas crowd favorite Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts will close out the Sounds of Summer series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., but this concert fills up fast, so head down early. Food trucks open at 6 p.m. The concert is free and feel welcome to bring a blanket or chairs.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/dallasoregonvisitors/.