Pedee News

Nic and Cassandra Heller had a special trip to Las Vegas this month, attending Cassandra’s sister’s wedding in the Little Vegas Chapel and then staying a couple more days to celebrate their own 10th anniversary. They had originally gone to Vegas for their honeymoon but this trip was better and full of God’s plans, beginning with a free suite upgrade at their hotel and a wonderful dinner at The Hexx Kitchen.

—

Nic faced his fears and went on his first ever roller coaster ride at New York New York. They ended the trip with a family get together at their first ever cigar bar. Nic’s mother, father, and sister came down to Pedee to watch the kids for them.

—

This year Portia Perkins’ journey home to Iowa started at least a year before she returned, thanks to her sister Paula who had been tracing their family history through Ancestry and found relatives on their father’s side. Portia said that when she met her new-found cousins Martha and Barbara, then met with more new cousins, Stephanie and Jamie, for the first time, it was fascinating how all the barriers disappeared.

—

Portia and her sister had a great time visiting with friends and relatives, shopping, going to the very informative and interesting Negro Baseball/Jazz Museums in Kansas City, and then heading back to DesMoines, where they had a surprise birthday party for Paula.

—

This Friday at 7 p.m., Pedee Church will host a movie night, showing “I Can Only Imagine,” the inspiring and “unknown true story behind MercyMe’s chart topping song that is a gripping reminder of the power of true forgiveness.” Really a must-see movie. They’ll provide the popcorn and drinks.