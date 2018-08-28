Pedestrian safety enforcement operation begins

INDEPENDENCE — As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Independence, the Independence Police Department will conduct its fourth four-hour long pedestrian safety enforcement operation. It will focus on motorists who fail to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

In 2015, Oregon experienced 74 fatal traffic collisions involving pedestrians and 447 total fatalities related to motor vehicle crashes.

The department is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking and cycling throughout Independence.

Officers will conduct enforcement at heavily traveled crosswalks on Monmouth, Main and South 16th streets on Sept. 10.

Staff dressed in plain clothes will cross the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions. Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation will be issued warnings or citations.

The police department takes enforcement action in response to community requests and to educate the general public on the rules at marked and unmarked crossings. They are conducted approximately four times a year.

“This pedestrian safety operation is another tool our department can utilize to improve traffic safety and educate motorists,” said George Lopez, IPD traffic safety officer. “When approaching a crosswalk where pedestrians are present, drivers must yield the right-of way. ... As is the case with any other traffic law, it is easy to avoid a ticket. In this case, simply yield the right-of-way to pedestrians who are in a crosswalk.”