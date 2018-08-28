Wolves lose in Concordia Tournament

Thursday, the Wolves opened the first match of the Concordia Tournament with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-17) loss against Northern State.

During the first match, the Wolves were limited to a .0333 hitting percentage, while No. 9-ranked Northern State led the game with a .400 attack percentage, using an 8-1 run to claim the opener.

Despite the loss, Wolf Sophie Hall nabbed six kills while Mariella Vandenkooy and Descinda Slaughter added five and four kills, respectively.

In the second match of the day, The Wolves held on but couldn’t muster enough momentum to pull them to a win, losing 3-2 against Colorado Christian University.

In the opener, WOU scored the three final points to snag the 1-0 lead. In the third set, the Wolves were up by 23-20 until CCU came up and swept the lead out from under the Wolves’ feet, scoring five straight to clinch the win.



In the decisive fifth set, the Wolves lost their footing again when CCU used a 9-2 streak to establish a 25-15 win for the finale.

Slaughter led the Wolves with 12 kills on 33 attempts for a .212 rate. Leila Holt and Maddie Mehciz each recorded 17 assists with Vandenkooy leading the women with 13 digs.

Friday, the team lost their third match of the week with a 3-1 loss against Tiffin University, losing by two in the first set, 29-27, seven in the second, 25-18 and winning the third set, 25-23.