Police Report Aug. 29

Arrest Report

Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Rosa Maria Hernandez-Garcia, 55, of Salem on Main Street on Aug. 6 on a charge of failure to carry or present and operator’s license.

Adam J. Sturdivant, 28, of Dallas on Southeast Walnut Avenue on Aug. 7 on driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Angelique J. Carle, 41, of Dallas in the 1400 block of Southwest Ninth Street on Aug. 8 on a failure to appear warrant.

George A. Sanders, 34, of Dallas in the 500 block of Northeast Dallas Court on Aug. 8 on a charge of felony fourth-degree assault.

Blake M. Sitton, 33, of Corvallis at the corner of Main and Maple streets on Aug. 9 on charges of fleeing or attemoting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.

Cody M. Flanders, 24, a transient in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway on Aug. 10 on two failure to appear warrants.

INDEPENDENCE

Brandon Verdell Brown, 48, of Albany at Jimmy’z Gas Station, 178 Monmouth St. on July 30 for second-degree burglary of a business.

Mark William Nienhouse, 40, of Monmouth on Aug. 11 on a Marion County felony warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

James David Stedman, III, 29, of Independence on Aug. 11 for contempt of court.

Fred Oliver Tharp, 37, of Independence in the 1300 block of F Street on Aug. 13 on a charge of physical harassment.

Brook Chenelle Jackson, 40, of Independence in the 500 block of Hoffman Road on Aug. 14 on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Jesus Daniel Cruz, 25, of Salem in the 400 block of Butler Street on Aug. 19 for DUII.

Theophilus Trefon Nicolulis, 26, of Independence in the 700 block of White Oak Circle on Aug. 15 on a charge of private indecency.

Tirso cardoza Ausencio, 37, of Independence in the 1200 block of Monmouth Street on Aug. 18 was charged with misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Adam Michael Wallace, 39, of Auora on Aug. 18 on a parole violation.

MONMOUTH

Lucero Diaz-Diaz, 22, of Salem in the 400 block of Liberty Street NE on July 24 on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Marcela Ayala Diaz, 20, of Woodburn near Warren Street S. and Clay Street W. on Aug. 3 for minor in possession, alcohol.

Evaristo Garcia Srabia, 35, of Corvallis near Highway 99 West and Madrona Street E. on Aug. 4 for DUII.

Roberto Carlos Pena-Manzo, 35, of Monmouth in the 300 block of Whitesell Street on Aug. 5 on a charge of fourth-degree simple assault.

Patricia Lyne Schmidt, 59, of Brentwood, Calif. in the 200 block of Whitman Street S. on Aug. 19 for DUII.

Sharon May Barnes, 47, of Monmouth on Aug. 25 on an arrest arraignment warrant for failure to appear.

Reynaldo Arroyo, III, of Salem in the 500 block of Knox Street N. on Aug. 10 on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Paul Robert Bute, III, 42, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Hefley Street S. on Aug. 1 on a charge of first-degree theft by deception and second-degree forgery.

Jimmy Ervin Murray, 44, of Monmouth in the 2000 block of Capital Street NE on Aug. 6 for fourth-degree simple assault.

Kyanna Marie Wolf, 25, of Monmouth in the 100 block of College Street N on Aug. 4 for fourth-degree simple assault, second-degree criminal mischief and physical harassment.

Felix Arimendi Delgado, 37, of Monmouth near Bentley Street E. and Wilmot Court on Aug. 18 for driving while suspended.

Paul Robert Bute, III, 42, of Monmouth in the 500 block of Monmouth Avenue S. on July 16 for first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse, sexual assault of an animal, felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault and physical harassment.

Thomas Porcher Henscheid, 25, of Falls City in the 500 block of Catron Street N on Aug. 11 for failing to perform duties of driver when property is damaged.

Justice Zane Selmer, 25, of Independence in the 400 block of Monmouth Avenue S. on July 31 for second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespass.