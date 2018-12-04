Come for ‘Stinky,’ support Kindness

DALLAS — This Saturday, you can watch funny retakes of the fairy tales you grew up with and support a program that provides food and other necessities to students in need. Dallas High School’s annual children’s show brings to stage, “The Stinky Cheese Man, and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” with two performances open to the public on Saturday at 5 and 7 p.m. at Bollman Auditorium.

Fairly Stupid Tales What: The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales (the musical). When: Saturday at 5 and 7 p.m. Where: Dallas High School’s Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas. Admission: Pay what you will. This is a fundraiser for Dallas School District’s Kindness Club.

Admission is a “pay what you will” donation to the Kindness Club, which supports 87 students in the Dallas School District.

“They are all volunteers, and we hope to raise some money for them to purchase needed items for students,” said Blair Cromwell, the musical’s director.

Stinky Cheese Man, based on the book by Jon Scieszka and illustrated by Lane Smith is a retelling of classic children’s stories and fairy tales. Cromwell’s adaptation puts those twisted takes to music.

In the play’s version of The Gingerbread Man, The Stinky Cheese Man tries to avoid people for fear they will eat him, but really people are trying to stay away from him because of his less-than-pleasant odor. In other stories, Chicken Lickin retells Chicken Little, and Little Red Running Shorts stands in for Little Red Riding Hood.

John Glore wrote the music for the stage version of the collection of humorous retakes, which the cast will perform several times for Dallas elementary school children from Thursday through Dec. 10, in addition to Saturday’s performances.



“We have been supported by the Children’s Educational Theatre in Salem,” Cromwell said. “They produced this play this summer and have allowed us to use their scenery.”

The Kindness Club, which is located at Morrison Campus Alternative School, provides students food, clothing and other needs to take home with them each Friday. Cromwell said any size donation will help the program.

“We would love for people to come out and do whatever they can to support the Kindness Club,” Cromwell said.