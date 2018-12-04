Community notebook

‘Apollo 8’ at Dallas library Saturday

The Dallas Public Library will host: “Apollo 8: First Around the Moon,” presented by Donn Anderson, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the sixth in our illustrated Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series.

Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. Fifty years ago, on Dec. 21, 1968, a mighty Saturn V booster rocket lifted off with three astronauts on board for the very first time, not to merely circle the Earth, but to go into orbit around the Moon.

Come learn the story behind this incredibly bold NASA decision as we revisit this history making flight.

This series is a free event for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. Anderson presents this information in an entertaining and engaging manner.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

YMCA auction, ball on Friday

The Monmouth-Independence YMCA will host its annual auction and masquerade ball from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Green Villa Barn, 3215 Independence Highway, Independence.

Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table.

The evening includes silent and live auctions, as well as live music, dinner, and dancing.

Tickets may be purchased at www.yonline.org.

Money raised from this event helps youth in Polk County participate in programs at the Y.

Make an ornament at library

The Independence Public Library will host ornament crafting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Participants may create a variety of ornaments to trim their trees. This program is for all age levels and abilities.

Teen Adventure will be at the library at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Teenagers in grades six and higher are invited to solve a variety of puzzles and challenges at this Escape Room program.

Also this week, Family Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and After-School Stories and More will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Learn to understand Alzheimer’s

The Independence Public Library will host a workshop, “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The class is free and open to the public, and is an education program by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

Those attending this class will learn more about the impact of the disease, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available, and recourse.

To register: 800-272-3900.

Straight outta Bethlehem

Grace Church, 598 E. Ellendale Ave., in Dallas, will host a Christmas program for teens and kids titled, “Straight Outta Bethlehem” at 9 and 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

Straight Outta Bethlehem is a Christmas story-inspired musical for children created by Christy Semsen and arranged by Daniel Semsen.

Come along to visit the birthplace of the King, accompanied by some very special new friends who share their story of that first Christmas night. And believe them when they say how amazing it was, as we encounter the Savior the way they did, Straight Outta Bethlehem.

New Horizons to perform Monday

The Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra will offer a free concert to the public at the Monmouth Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The orchestra is conducted by Alexandria Greenwell and is composed of 24 players from the community.

The orchestra is in its fifth year of practicing and performing. It was organized in 2014 by Bobbie Gates, and has grown in numbers each year.

The group is open to new members on all levels — no auditions required. It includes players of all ages, from teenagers to senior citizens. Anyone who has ever played a musical instrument or wishes to play is invited to stop by Monmouth Senior Center any Monday evening to hear the orchestra as it rehearses.

For more information: Paul Doellinger: 503-838-4884.

Free CPR class offered in Falls City

The Falls City Fire Department will offer a free hands-only CPR class on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St.

Instructor Sharon Greve will lead the class, called the “Gift of Life,” which is an effort to increase awareness about hands-only CRP, recognizing the signs of stoke, using an AED, and how to stop bleeding. Greve said thanks to a grant from the Siletz Tribe, AEDs have been placed in Falls City’s schools, community center and on fire department vehicle. Thursday’s class is an opportunity for citizens to learn how to use them.

All are welcome to attend.

From 6 to 6:30 p.m. EMS staff will give free blood pressure checks, as well.

For more information: 503-871-5140.

Dallas library to host sing along

The Dallas Public Library will host a Christmas sing along from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The evening will be led by musician and performer Angel Ocasio. Ocasio has selected a variety of Christmas music for the evening. There will be songs, cookies, and lots of fun.

Ocasio has crafted an evening for the whole family. He is a master entertainer who has performed throughout the Northwest. He is the current Artistic Director for the Portland Rose Festival. This is a free event for all ages, so bring the family and enjoy the evening.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

DHS Soup Bowl Dinner Thursday

The Dallas High School Art Department will host its 19th annual Soup Bowl Dinner, auction and art show starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The soup is free. You buy the bowl — $10 for a handcrafted ceramic bowl, made by the DHS art department.

The silent auction bidding kicks off at 5:30. Soups will be served between 6 and 7 p.m. in the DHS Forum. All you can eat.

Windemere shares the wealth

Windermere’s “Share the Wealth” campaign, collecting new or gently used adult-sized coast and twin-sized blankets, continues through Dec. 19, Windermere brokers will be collecting new or gently used adult-sized coats and twin-sized blankets for the local community.

In the Dallas area, the donations will benefit Jinett’s Free Clothing Closet. People can drop off items at the Dallas Windermere office, 484 NE Bovard Ave. The Dallas Public Library, located at 950 Main St., also serves as an alternative drop off site.

In the Monmouth area, the donations will benefit Helping Hands. Items can be dropped off at the Monmouth Windermere office, 180 Main Street E, Les Schwab in Independence, 1710 Monmouth Street, and the Monmouth Library, 168 S Ecols St.