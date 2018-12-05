Dallas woman dies in Wednesday morning crash

Hanna Parks, 26, of Dallas, sustained fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 51 at Rogers Lane.

Three juveniles who were in her vehicle were treated for minor injuries, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. The driver of the other vehicle, a farm truck, was not injured.

Emergency personnel responded to a the crash at approximately 6:38 a.m. on Dec. 5.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2005 Cadillac Escalade, operated by Parks, was turning northbound onto Hwy 51 from Rogers Lane.

The Cadillac turned into the path of a 1985 International farm truck operated by Armando Trapala-Amador, 36, of Independence. The farm truck hit the Cadillac on the driver's side and both vehicles left the roadway.

Parks was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire District No. 1, and ODOT.