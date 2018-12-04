Letters to the editor

If you don’t like Oregon, try Oklahoma

A letter in the Nov 21 issue (of the Itemizer-Observer) had two items in it I agree with. Republicans “are powerless and meaningless.” They have been the latter since Bonzo’s co-star turned President. Second, I, too, am not happy with a super majority. Government works best when sides are balanced and forced to work out negotiated solutions.

Otherwise there are few ideas in the letter since it consists mostly of scare words and pejoratives. Let’s go over the errors: First, the majority does not need a super majority to make appointments. Every majority, simple or otherwise does that. Second, we did not elect a Politburo. The writer let his admiration for Vladimir Putin slip in on that.

Third, making political system comparisons without knowledge of history is unwise. We are different from China, Russia or Venezuela. Our legislative bodies are in fact, popularly elected by voters. They are not pre-selected or limited by some byzantine rules enacted by the central power. Of course, the GOP is working hard to change that. Red state Republicans are diligently working on voter suppression so as to disenfranchise those who aren’t friendly them.

Basically, this writer is mad that the Democrats won a clean legal vote.

We must be doing something right. I sometimes don’t mind when taxes go up. Often it is to help some less fortunate group get a helping hand.

In contrast, the GOP is best displayed by a Rand Paul rally that was asked what to do with a sick person without insurance. The crowds response was, “Let him die.”

Maybe that is why Oregonians do not elect Republicans. I think you would like Oklahoma.

Fred Brown

Dallas

Growth can be a bad thing

As we move further into Boom-Town-Itis let’s consider that short-term gain can turn into long-term pain without some moderation.

My hope and wishes to the new mayor are to inject real citizen input to how our community grows. I stress the word community. In my experience one of the quickest ways to lose community is to create a place of over-convenience and over-repetitious goods and services. This is not helpful to existing mostly small and local business. So as not to appear totally anti-growth, here’s a suggestion. Instead of building car washes, subdivisions and more places to sit in your vehicles polluting the air waiting for a happy meal, how about a proper recycling center. Train and staff it with local people at decent wages. Find ways to reuse and sell our waste instead of relying on other countries.

Choice of quality is one thing to have the choice of bad air, fast food and drink misuse of our environment and natural resources congestion overcrowding, and the hyper-inflated and arbitrary prices and costs are maybe not such a good thing. Here is a reminder to the citizens of Monmouth. Since the mid ’90s the city charter was changed by a vote of the people to make it necessary for land being considered for annexation into the city be put up for a vote by the people before said annexation can happen. Let us not return to a time that made it necessary for such actions. Fortunately, I guess, at least Monmouth doesn’t have a river to be sold down. I may breathe well and have relatively clean water today, but will our children and their children tomorrow?

Louis Stuckey

Monmouth

Dallas should welcome fire merger

I’ve seen in the news that Dallas Fire and Southwest Polk Fire are on the verge of ending a 70-year relationship which has benefited taxpayers of both fire departments by keeping administrative costs low and promoting sharing of equipment and providing mutual aid. Part of the reason is that Southwest Polk Fire wants to consolidate with West Valley and Sheridan fire districts. Dallas, which is completely surrounded by Southwest Polk Fire, has been invited to join the same consolidation, but the city seems reluctant to do so from what I read.

Given that Dallas already cooperates with the other three districts, I cannot understand why Dallas would not want to be a part of the new, consolidated district. As I understand it, we would have one chief, instead of three, and spread all our fire costs over a much broader tax base. When we see what happened in Paradise, California, it highlights the fact that our rural and urban areas are intimately connected and we should welcome the opportunity to join forces to protect our shared future.

Dale Derouin

Dallas