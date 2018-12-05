More charges in Harden case

INDEPENDENCE — Quinlyn R. Harden, 24, was charged with 11 more counts of sex abuse on Nov. 30.

Harden has been in custody at the Polk County Jail since March 16, when he was arrested in a separate case on three counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a girl younger than 14.

Five more charges, which involve sex abuse against a boy and a girl younger than 14, were added in June.

The new charges involve a female child who was between the ages of 6 and 12 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court documents.

Harden is charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and seven counts of first-degree sex abuse.

The girl attended Stinky Feet Child Care, which was owned by Harden’s mother, Ceola Harden.

On May 25, the Oregon Office of Child Care revoked Ceola Harden’s license after an investigation into whether she allowed her son to watch children in her charge without supervision.

The final order stated Ceola Harden had been told of allegations that Quinlyn had behaved inappropriately with a child at the day care, but didn’t report it.

Quinlyn Harden is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in Polk County Circuit Court on Dec. 7.