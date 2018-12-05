One person dies in two-vehicle crash

INDEPENDENCE – Highway 51 north of Independence near Rogers Lane was closed for several hours Wednesday morning due to a fatal, two-vehicle crash.

At 6:38 a.m., Polk County Fire District No. 1 personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash involving a silver 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a farm truck, according to a Polk No. 1 press release.

According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the Escalade, operated by Hannah Parks, 26, of Dallas, was turning northbound onto Highway 51 from Rogers Lane. The Cadillac turned into the path of a 1985 International farm truck operated by Armando Trapala-Amador, 36, of Independence. The farm truck hit the Cadillac on the driver's side and both vehicles left the roadway.

Parks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Trapala-Amador was able to self-extricate and was not injured. There were four occupants in the SUV (one adult, three juveniles), all three of the children were extricated by bystanders. They were treated for minor injuries, according to OSP.

Other agencies on scene include: Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police, Monmouth Police, Oregon Department of Transport Incident Response, Dallas Fire & EMS and Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District.