Police logs and arrest report

Police logs

Polices are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Nov. 23 at 12:01 a.m., Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Road NW: A deputy responded to

Nov. 23 at 5:47 a.m., in the 1000 block of Linden Lane, Dallas: A flower pot caught on fire on the front porch and scorched a piece of trim. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Nov. 23 at 12:50 p.m., in the 100 block of Southwest Levens Street, Dallas: A caller reported a man walking near a school with a gun. Police found it was an umbrella.

Nov. 23 at 1:54 p.m., near S. Pacific Highway W and Hoffman Road: A deputy found goats at Namaste Vineyard. He was able to locate the owners and assist getting them penned.

Nov. 24 at 12:50 p.m., in the 29000 block of Salmon River Highway: A caller reported their dog had been shot. A deputy responded and observed the dog had been shot twice in the right front leg.

Nov. 24 at 3:14 pm., in the 600 block of Mitchell Street: A man called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office because there is not an enforceable noise ordinance in the city and he wanted advice. A deputy said Polk County does not have a noise ordinance either. He said someone was playing music at an absurd volume to bother his neighbor. After the deputy explained he was not able to enforce a noise ordinance, the man said he would work to update the ordinance.

Nov. 25 at 2:26 p.m. at Holiday Tree Farm, 4440 Enterprise Rd.: A suspect went onto the Christmas tree farm at about 12:20 p.m. and stayed for about an hour. The victim believes the suspect took four or five trees, valued at $25 each.

Nov. 25 at 2:48 p.m., in the 3400 block of Champlain Court NW: A caller said his backpack, which contained a TI84 calculator, school books and hard drive, was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

Nov. 26 at 8:11 a.m., at Lyle Elementary School, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas: A crossing guard was almost hit by a passing vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 26 at 7:10 p.m. at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas: People reportedly tried to fill up shopping carts of merchandise and leave without paying. They were not successful as no items were seen leaving the store.

Nov. 27 at 11:31 a.m. in 500 block of Southwest River Drive, Dallas: A caller complained to leaves in the road impeding traffic. An officer asked the owner of the leaves to move them. The man said he would have them moved by his gardener.

Nov. 27 at 7:27 p.m., near East Ellendale Avenue adn Fir Villa Road, Dallas: Caller reported a driver flashing his brights and slamming on his brakes. Police contacted the driver’s wife with a message that his driving behavior was inappropriate. Nov. 28 at 4:13 p.m., 2000 block of Riverbend Road: A body of a 59-year-old man was found in his tent. Drug paraphernalia was found nearby. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said there was nothing suspicious about the case but a toxicology is being conducted to determine the cause of death. Next of kin has not yet been notified.

Arrest report

DALLAS ARRESTS/CITATIONS Jacob Wayne Heinz, 31, of Monmouth, in the 1500 block of Monmouth Avenue on Nov. 1 for failure to appear, original charge criminal trespass.

INDEPENDENCE ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kimberly Ann Stinnett, 33, of Monmouth, in the 1000 block of Monmouth Street on Nov. 2 for DUII.

Barbra Mae Gibbs, 50, near Powell Street E and High Street N on Nov. 19 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

David Bruce Patton, 69, of Monmouth, in the 1700 block of Monmouth Street on Nov. 23 for DUII.

Frank Lampman, 44, of Dallas, in the 1300 block of Monmouth on Nov. 23 for failure to appear.

Peter Pagala, 40, of Salem, in the 500 block of Maple Drive on Nov. 27 for failure to appear.

Aaron Christy Joy, 37, of Albany, near Corvallis and Parker Roads on Nov. 30 on an Albany Municipal Court warrant.

Georgia Antonia Richard, 41, of Independence, near S. Fourth and Monmouth Streets on Dec. 1 for DUII.

MONMOUTH ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathan Dean Helt, 28, no permanent address, in the 600 block of N. Main Street on Nov. 2 for second-degree criminal trespass.

Jorge Michael Espino, 24, of Monmouth, near Monmouth Avenue S and Gentle Avenue W on Nov. 18 for DUII.

Austin Lee Angerbauer, 23, near Highway 99 and Hoffman Road on Nov. 16 on a failure to appear warrant.

Jared Matthew Marshall, 32, of Salem, near Catron Street S. and Clay Street E on Nov. 11 for DUII.

Dexter Austin Salisbury, 33, of Monmouth, in the 700 block of Clay Street E. on Nov. 10 for discharging a weapon.

Austin Lee Angerbauer, 23, of Salem, near Pacific Highway N. and Hoffman Road on Nov. 16 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Isaias Inocente Tucux Coyoy, 23, of Hillsboro, near Suzana Avenue E. and Willow Way E on Nov. 24 for failure to carry/present operators license and giving false information to a police officer.

Chad T. Estrella, 19, of Monmouth, in the 300 block of Warren Street on Nov. 10 for minor in possession of alcohol.

POLK COUNTY ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Edward Murphy, on a Polk County Circuit Court misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, original charge second-degree trespass.

Austin David Rea on Nov. 24 for DUII, cannabis.

Adam Eugene Doty on Nov. 25 for unlawful possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a weapon.

Rian Robert Garboden on Nov. 26 for reckless driving, driving while suspended and a Benton County warrant for DUII.

Patricia Moss on Nov. 26 for DUII and reckless driving.

Rene Eugene Ybarra on Nov. 27 for fourth-degree assault.

Pamela Fae Shelton on Nov. 27 for second-degree assault.