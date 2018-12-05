Sports quick hits

20th annual cross creek turkey shoot was a success

At the 20th Annual Cross Creek Turkey Shoot held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 88 competitors enjoyed a fine day of golfing, raised funds and donated food to local food banks. Participants donated 278 pounds of food and donated $350 to the food bank. The tournament sponsor, Dixon Golf, returned $374 to Cross Creek as a percentage of money raised in contests, which that will be donated to the food bank.



In the two person scramble golf event, the following teams placed in their respective flights:

Flight A (Team Handicaps of 9.5 or less)

Gross: 1st Place - Jon Peterson & Trevor Ensign - 61

Net: 1st Place - Ray Le Francois & Antoine Garcia - 58; 2nd Place - Lee Gamaney & Dave Kerns - 59.5

Flight B (Team Handicaps of 9.6 or higher)

Gross: 1st Place - Steve Albin & Al Fahlman - 66

Net: 1st Place - Laurilee Hatcher & Sharon Baum - 51.25; 2nd Place - Ken Ross & Landon Ross - 54.75

Flight C (one or both team members no USGA handicap)

Gross: 1st Place - Jay Moskal & Jarrett Jackson - 68; 2nd Place - A. J. Peterson & Mike Peterson - 69

Net: 1st Place - Wayne Baughman & D. D. Hoffman - 57.75; 2nd Place - Steve Brinlee & Rich Duncan - 59.75; 3rd Place - Bill Bishop & Tom Pawlik - 61.

Jones receives Elite 90 award for Western Oregon University

Tyler Jones, a senior at WOU, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country Championship.

Jones, majoring in mathematics, currently carries a 4.00 GPA. Jones was presented with the award during the championship festivities on Saturday. He qualified for the NCAA DII National Cross Country Championships after earning All-West Region honors with a No. 9 finish at the regional championships. He went on to register WOU’s fifth-best result all-time at the national championships by placing 60th overall.