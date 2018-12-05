Sports Roundups

Central

Boys basketball: The Panthers opened their season with a 45-41 loss against Putnam on Nov. 28.

“Kids played well for most of the game,” said head coach Tim Kreta. “We had a messy second quarter and a few defensive break downs on rotations late in the game that really hurt.”

Seniors Brendan Lesmeister and Jesse Cable stepped up, Kreta said. They “did a great job leading with energy and making things happen to give us a chance at the end.”

Friday found the Panthers with another loss, this time against Stayton, and by a wider margin, 63-43.

“We came out with no energy till the second half, and by that point we were already down by double digits,” Kreta said. “We got away from our game plan and allowed them to hit five uncontested 3-pointers. When that happens, and you give up three to four inches inside on match ups, it becomes very difficult to dig out of a big deficit.”

Despite the loss, Kreta is optimistic about the upcoming week.

“We head off the North Eugene on Tuesday and Woodburn on Friday. Should be a good week of basketball,” he said.

Girls basketball: Hosting Churchill to open the season, the Panthers fell to the Lancers 41-37.

“Definitely first game jitters and hopefully we got them all out,” said head coach Julie McDonald. “We turned the ball over way too much and missed some easy shots that should have been made. Good news is they are correctable mistakes and the girls have the capability of making those changes.”

Which they apparently did on Friday’s game against Stayton, where they clinched a 43-26 victory.

Junior Guard Meagan Mendazona led the night with 14 points, senior Forward Katelyn Trevino added nine, and senior Power Forward Annika Riddell contributed six.

The team hosts North Eugene on Dec. 4 after press time.

Boys and girls swimming: The Panthers participated in their first swim meet of the season on Nov. 29 against Dallas and Silverton at Silverton.

The girl’s side took second, with 110 points; Silverton finished first with 222 points. For the boys team, Central came in third, with 56 points; Dallas in second with 24 points, and Silverton swiped the first place finish at 220 points.

On the girls team, Lynze Bradley, Olivia Cooper, Grace Holstad and Makenna Eames made up the 200-yard medley relay,and finished in 2:11.68. In the 200-yard individual medley, Bradley swam in at 2:53.61, and Cooper followed close behind with a 2:54.89 finish.

In the 100-yard breast stroke, Cooper nabbed a 1:21.54 finish, and Eames came in at 1:33.44.

Grace Holstad came in first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle, at 26.54 and 59.70, respectively.

On the boys campaign, David Glade came in at 2:13.00 in the 200-yard freestyle, and Sean Stephenson followed at 2:23.70, and finished at 1:12.12 in the 100-yard fly. He also competed in the 500-yard freestyle, and came in at 6:17.84.

Drake Hedges took first in the 50-yard free at 35:88, and Josiah Jones trailed him at 41:26.

Moises Falcon clinched a 1:30.21 mark in the 100-u=yard breast to finish out the evening.

The Panthers head to West Albany on Dec. 11.

Wrestling: It was a tough weekend for the Central Panthers at the Perry Burlison Wrestling Classic at Cascade on Saturday, going against some of the toughest wrestlers in the state.

“Our lack of experience showed,” said head coach Van Holstad. “We have a lot to work on. We have an inexperienced group of wrestlers who need more mat time. We will be working to eliminate some of the mistakes we made.”

None of the boys placed on the varsity level, and on the girls squad, Hunter Partain clinched a fifth place finish.

“All of our wrestlers battled hard, and we’re focusing on learning and getting better. If we do that the wins will come,” Holstad said.

The Panthers head over to Springfield on Saturday for an all-day meet against 18 other teams.

Dallas

Boys swimming: The Dragons swim team joined Central on Nov. 29 at Silverton for their first meet of the season.

“My boys swam very well, especially for the first meet and very first competition for a couple,” said coach Mark Maxwell.

David Beasley nabbed a first place finish in the 500-yards freestyle with a 5:56.68 finish. He also took third in the 100 backstroke, finishing at 1:15.98.

Isaiah Dressel took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley, coming in at 2:54.18. In the 100 backstroke, he fell behind Dressel for a fourth place finish at 1:29.38.

The boys head over to West Albany on Dec. 11 for the Mid-Willamette Conference league meet.

Wrestling: The Dragons wrestling team had a successful day on Friday at the McNary Tournament and Saturday at the Perry Burlison Wrestling Classic.

Senior Jacob Jones went undefeated at 160 for both days, taking first place in both meets. At Cascade, Isaiah McIntosh finished in fourth in the 145-pond bracket; Cael Morrison nabbed a fourth place finish at 120; Ashton Brecht placed third for 285; Patrick Holgate nabbed a fourth place finish for 182; Kimmy Holgate found herself in a third place finish for the women’s squad; Bryce Miller landed in second place at 170; and Jacob Jones took first in 160.

“Great two days,” said head coach Tony Olliff. “We got to see Roseburg, Crook County, Crescent Valley and Sweet Home,” which gave Dallas the most competition. “So most of the boys on our squad have their first loss out of the way,” Olliff added. “Jacob Jones went unbeaten through the two day gauntlet, not an easy task given who we faced,” he said.

The team heads to Westview on Dec. 7 and 8 for the Rose City Invitational.

Perrydale

Boys basketball: The Pirates demolished Elkton in their first game of the season on Nov. 28, taking a 63-28 victory.

Dustin Silver led the team with 24 points.

On Friday, the team traveled to Horizon Christian and lost 57-51.

Kyler Thorson led in scoring with 20 points.

“Although we lost 57-51 I was really pleased with how we played and competed,” head coach Brian Domes said.

On Saturday, the team landed another victory in the Horizon tournament against Echo, 63-40.

Thursday, they host Jewell at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Opening the season with a 41-32 victory over Elkton, the Pirates turned around and nabbed a 47-24 victory on Friday against Echo. No other stats were available.

The girls host Jewell on Tuesday after press time.

Falls City

Boys Basketball: The Mountaineers lost 44-20 in their season opener on Nov. 28 against Regis.

It was a rocky start to their season, head coach Patrick Irving said. “We sat three of our starters in the first quarter due to missing practice, and I feel that was part of our poor performance in the first half with only scoring four points that half.”

Third quarter, the team tightened up its offense and outscored Regis, but it wasn’t enough to take the game back and lost.

“In all we just had a poor night shooting, and the offensive scheme I had was not effective so we will be switching it up a bit.”

Despite the loss, Irving said he was happy with the team’s overall energy in the game.

“We were very happy with the team’s effort; they held a good squad to 44 points and we are excited how much room there is for improvement as the season progresses.”

Friday, the boys traveled to Lowell, where they suffered another loss, 84-56.

Austin Burgess led in scoring with 21 points; Jared Curry followed with 20; Gage Scheet added six, Wyatt Weems had four; and Kobe Smith, Jacob Labrado and Darren Doyle each contributed two.

On Thursday, they host Eddyville Charter at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: The Falls City Mountaineers lost by a mere point against Lowell, 33-32, in their season opener on Nov. 28.

The girls fought hard, head coach Mick Kidd said. They nabbed a one-point lead with 1:12 left on the clock, but Lowell sneaked in and posted a two-point shot 20 seconds before the buzzer rang out.

Nevaeh Lofte had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Amara Houghtaling contributed seven points, Marybeth Wilson and Natalie Batie each added four points, and Cassidy Simmons had two points.

On Friday, the team fell to Regis 49-16.

“The girls played with a lot of energy and there was a lot of positive growth made by the team,” Kidd said. “They were just over matched by Regis.”

Houghtaling led in scoring for the night with six points; Neveah Lofte and Wilson nabbed four, and Mikayla Rasnake contributed two.

The team hosts Triangle Lake on Tuesday after press time.

WOU

Women’s Basketball: The Wolves lost by a close margin, 73-68, to Seattle Pacific on Dec. 1.

Ali Nelke and Keyonna Jones scored 17 of the team’s 21 first-half points for Western Oregon University. Throughout the contest, Jones led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Nelke posted a ‘double-double’ for the Wolves with 13 points and 11 rebounds—nine of which occurred on the offensive end.

WOU will return to action on Dec. 10 to face Northwest Christian University in the team ‘s first home contest of the season. Opening tip against the Beacons is set for 6 p.m. inside the New P.E. Gymnasium.

Men’s cross-country: Competing as individuals, Western Oregon University seniors Tyler Jones and Dustin Nading closed out their collegiate cross country careers at the NCAA DII National Championships on Saturday morning.

Battling 10,000 meters of boggy terrain at Schenley Park’s Bob O’Connor Golf Course, Jones placed 60th overall in the men’s race with a time of 33 minutes, 56.8 seconds while Nading crossed in the 109th position with a 34:42.0.

Jones’ place was the fifth highest by a WOU individual at the NCAA National Championships. Both individuals crushed their positions from a year ago with Jones moving up 58 spots from a 118th-place result a year ago and Nading 93 places ahead of a 202nd-place finish last season.

Jones was the fifth finisher out of GNAC performers. Prior to the first kilometer, Jones was positioned at No. 89 and quickly moved up more than 20 spots over the next 800 meters. Jones made the jump to 65th at the 6.8k mark before passing another five runners over the final stretch.