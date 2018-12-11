Community notebook

France to host performance fundraiser

The Polk County France School of Dance semiannual winter performance and fundraiser will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at LaCreole Middle School, 702 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas.

Admission is $3 per person and per dancer. All proceeds benefit the Dallas Emergency Food Bank.

Last spring’s performance collected $600.

Students ages 4 through teens will perform tap, ballet, pointe, jazz lyrical and hip-hop routines.

For more information: Linda France Martin 503-390-3481, or online at fsodance.com.

Bring family to Museum Saturday

The Polk County History Museum will host Santa Claus from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. All boys, girls, puppies and kittens are invited to come sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas.

Photos will be provided for $2.

Cookies will be served.

The museum is next to the Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center at 560 S. Pacific Highway. Look for the wagon train mural on the building.

For more information: 503-623-6251, or online at polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Deadline looms for gardener program

The deadline to register for the Polk County Master Gardeners is Monday.

Master Gardeners, part of the OSU Extension, learn how to start and maintain a healthy garden, have beautiful flowers, and grow food.

Classes are held each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 9 through March 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Cost is $100.

Fill out an application at the Extension office, 289 E. Ellendale, Suite 301, or apply online: extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/polk.

Training includes basic botany, soils and plant identification, and how to grow everything from berries to fruit trees and vegetables, as well as how to spot and solve plant problems.

Old Time Fiddlers to play Saturday

The Old Time Fiddlers will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center on Saturday.

The fiddlers have been performing for at least the last 15 years on behalf of the Dallas Senior Center.

The event is free. Cookies and coffee also will be available free of charge.

Come enjoy some fine tunes and seasonal songs. Bring the family.

For more information: 503-623-8554.

‘Blue Christmas’ on Sunday

Cultivate Community Church, 655 S. Pacific Highway, Monmouth, will host a “Blue Christmas Service” at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The service is meant to help provide a time to reflect on hope in God and his presence in times of distress.

Refreshments will follow.

Cultivate Community Church is formerly Central Baptist Church.

Windermere shares warmth

Windermere’s annual Share the Warmth campaign wraps up Dec. 19. Windermere realtors and brokers are collecting new or gently used adult-sized coats and twin-sized blankets for those in need in their communities.

In the Dallas area, donations will benefit Jinett’s Free Clothing Closet. Drop-off locations for Dallas include the Windermere office, 484 NE Bovard Ave., and Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.

In the Monmouth-Independence area, donations will benefit Helping Hands. Drop-off locations are at the Windermere office, 180 Main St. E., Monmouth; Les Schwab, 1710 Monmouth St., Independence; and Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. E., Monmouth.

Monmouth library to host puppets

The Monmouth Public Library will host Penney’s Puppets performing, “The Sharing Carrot,” at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

On Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. or from 6 to 8 p.m., patrons may participate in a wreath-making workshop.

The library is at 168 Ecols St. E.

CASA giving trees throughout county

Monmouth and Independence public libraries are two places with giving trees to benefit children in the care of CASA.

Tags on the tree may be removed, and gifts brought in return.

The Independence Health and Rehabilitation Center in Independence also has a tree, as well as Monmouth Fitness Club.

If you spot a giving tree in Polk County, email the location to ionews@polkio.com, subject: Giving Tree, and the Itemizer-Observer will build a list online.