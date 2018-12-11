Independence considers warming shelter proposal

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council heard on Nov. 27 a proposal to add a location for the Polk County warming shelter effort.

The Gate Youth Association is expanding and is “interested in making this facility available as a warming shelter for the city,” according to the proposal. The expansion is expected to be complete by the fall of 2019.

The proposal, submitted by association president Donn Wahl, states that in exchange for an annual $12,000 payment from the city, the facility would be open November through February when Polk County activated warming centers. The proposal also asks for a 10-year commitment from the city.

“There’s a fair amount of costs associated with development fees, and those can’t be waived by the city,” said City Manager David Clyne. “But we were talking about, is there some opportunity for the city to be supportive in other ways. Donn and I and our staff spent a little bit of time chatting about this and tied it into a very pressing need in our community and that’s our homeless issues.”

Clyne said there are some details that still need to be sorted and the proposal submitted to council was not a final one.

“I think Donn was very gracious in putting this together, saying ‘you know with our project, we think we could find a way to expand those services that are available in the county,’” Clyne said. “The key is on expanding existing services that are currently available. Expand those services and find a way that the city can sort of offset some of that expense.”

Clyne said there is a large system development charge associated with the Gate’s expansion. The city can help offset that by “purchasing services for the homeless sheltering needs of this community, and it is a similar number so it helps keep their operating revenue in their pockets for their services.”

Councilor Marilyn Morton asked for an estimate of the homeless population.

“We have no numbers,” Clyne said. “The county has been working to develop these kinds of shelters. They’re only in their first year of developing these resources, so they would be the logical base for that information, but I’m sure they don’t have a database of any kind yet. It’s very early, there’s no real history that you can look to.”

Clyne said the homeless population can be looked at in a lot of different ways, including couch-surfing.

“You know, how do you put a number on that?” Clyne asked.

He said it depends on who people who are experiencing homelessness contact. Do they contact police, churches or just move between families?

“Right now, we can’t put a number on that demand, but we know there’s a high demand,” Clyne said.

Morton said the number will probably change as the weather cools down.

“I think if you could come up with other warming shelters around the state to get some sort of idea,” said Councilor Tom Takacs. “Are we serving five people or are we serving 500?”

Wahl said while the focus is on people who are homeless, the warming center also will serve people who cannot afford to pay for heat.

He said he’s been talking with Matt Smucker, who coordinates the Polk County warming shelters.

A warming shelter in Monmouth was open in November and again from Dec. 1 through 6.

In a Dec. 7 email, Smucker said they’d had two guests that week.

“All six of our guests so far have been experiencing homelessness,” Smucker said. “We’ve been able to see three find more stable housing, and one individual reconnect with family who could take him in.”

Smucker said the face of homelessness in Polk County is different than in Salem or Portland.

“Our neighbors are often much less visible, sheltering in vehicles or couch-surfing in order to survive the cold,” Smucker said. “In some cases, they even have full-time employment, but are not able to secure affordable housing.”

Wahl said his guess as to how many people would stay at a warming shelter at The Gate is 15 to 20.

“I don’t have access, or haven’t looked for, any homeless figures per se in terms of how many it is,” Wahl said. “I probably would be surprised if we ever filled up this facility as a warming center because it’s a gymnasium, so I think you could fit a couple of hundred people in there. Hopefully we’ll never have a couple of hundred people that need to be in a warming center in the evening.”

Wahl said it is good that the “tracks have been laid down.”

Smucker sent him a copy of the established operations policy, he said.

“They have it pretty well written, but they’re continuing to work on that,” Wahl said. “We’ll plug right into that program, but just offer a large facility and another facility to the rotating ones that are there.”

Mayor John McArdle said he would be interested to see the “interface” between what the county is doing and what The Gate is proposing.

“I know that there’s a lot of moving parts at this point,” McArdle said. “There’s obviously a need, and it’s great that there’s enough folks that are interested in finding a way. I don’t know what the right way is and I appreciate the creativity, and I like what you said, Mr. Clyne, about expanding existing services.”

Morton also thanked Wahl for his generosity.

“I would like to make another comment though,” Takacs said. “It seems like there is a lot of unknown about how this is going to work and all that sort of thing.”

He questioned the 10-year commitment on both sides.

“I might look at a shorter time frame where we could revisit this,” Takacs said.

Wahl said they can talk about the best way to make the arrangements, but the program would be “a natural extension” of what they already do.

“Typically, we’re serving teens, not adults, but we’re basically there to provide a safe place for people to hang out,” Wahl said.

Takacs said it sounds like a great idea, but maybe they could have a three-year contract instead.

“We’re not taking any action tonight. So the steps are, we’ll make a few comments here in a few moments, but conceptually, you folks are going to get more information, try to put all the pieces together, and see what makes sense,” McArdle said.

He asked the councilors if they agree, conceptually, that the partnership is a good idea.

All councilors present agreed it is. Councilor Odilon Campos was not present.

“I think that that’s an important statement that we just made, that we’re going to take care of people and we don’t want anybody to freeze,” McArdle said.