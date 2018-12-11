Judge voices concern over court security

DALLAS — A few months ago, Polk County Circuit Judge Norm Hill ordered a defendant into custody.

That would typically mean a deputy would escort the man from the courtroom to the Polk County Jail, except there was no deputy available to do that.

“He declined my invitation to go into custody. As he headed out the door, he said ‘you can’t make me. You can’t stop me,’” Hill said during a public hearing for the county’s public safety levy in November. “He was right. There was nothing I could do if there is not a deputy in the courtroom.”

Hill said that is not an uncommon occurrence, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by court staff and members of the public serving as jurors. He said he recently presided over a tense sex abuse trial, and asked the jury, as he does after every trial, what the court could have done better.

“I had several jurors absolutely blow my hair back. They said we want to know why we sat here for two days in this kind of case, and there was no law enforcement. There was no security here. They felt unsafe,” he said. “Here we have these people who come from the community. They don’t volunteer — they get a summons. They came and made decisions that are of life-changing effect on the parties who are there. We simply can’t have them worried about their safety.”

The Polk County Circuit Court has three sheriff’s deputies dedicated to transport — moving inmates from the jail to court or other facilities — and courtroom security. That is up from zero before voters approved the public safety levy the first time in 2015.

Hill said he was speaking on behalf of himself and the other two judges, Monte Campbell and Rafael Caso, when he asked the Polk County Board of Commissioners to consider adding one more court security deputy either with levy funding, if approved, or through the annual budget process.

“The current service level that we have, as you can see when you walk in this building, we have open access. We have multiple doors. We have no way to control weapons that come into the courtroom or the courthouse complex,” Hill said. “We’ve already had too many close calls.”

Hill was quick to note that he’s not unsatisfied with the service the courts received from the assigned deputies, saying, “They do a remarkable job.”

There’s just not enough to cover courtrooms in three different buildings in the courthouse complex, one in the jail building, one in the addition, and two in the historic building, he said.

Hill said he and his staff have had to vacate a courtroom due to a potential safety threat. That situation resolved on its own, but help could have been too far away if it hadn’t.

“My act of leaving the courtroom and asking my staff to leave sort of reset the courtroom and it took a little while, but it dissipated on its own,” Hill said. “The deputies, once they get the alarm, they may be over in the jail. If they are in the jail, what the means is they’ve got to arm up, because they can’t have a weapon in the jail.”

Then they must race between buildings to assist.

“It’s several minutes before they can get there. In an emergency situation, that’s several minutes too long.”

Sheriff Mark Garton said part of the issue is new case law out of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court that prohibits inmates from being shackled when transported from the jail to court. He said it’s a safety issue to transport more than two inmates with one deputy. Now he sends two.

“It takes just more manpower to do the job than it used to,” he said.

Garton said he’s adjusted schedules to offer more help.

“We added some new shifts that weren’t there before to get us better coverage Monday through Friday from 8 to 5ish,” he said. “That’s going to help alleviate that. It’s not a fix, but it will help us in the meantime. … I do agree with the judge that we have to do something now and not wait for something bad to happen.”

Hill said court security was part of the discussion when the public safety levy passed the first time.

“I don’t want to say there were promises that were made, but there were expectations, and I know court security was part of the selling point for the levy,” he said. “We’ve not actually solved that problem. I’m here as a messenger for my colleagues saying we’ve got to solve this problem now. We can’t wait.”

While Commissioner Jennifer Wheeler asked whether the amount the county will ask voters to approve could be increased to add a deputy, commissioners Mike Ainsworth and Craig Pope preferred to address the issue in upcoming budget hearings.

“I think we need a more deliberate conversation about the apportionment of where the dollars go, so we can see to it that we are working towards meeting the goal for the courtrooms,” Pope said.