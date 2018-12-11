Old Guard Riders need volunteers to honor veterans

DALLAS — The Dallas Old Guard Riders Co. “F” is looking for volunteers to help place wreaths on the graves of veterans this Saturday.

The group has joined the effort started by Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit that organizes ceremonies to honor veterans during the Christmas season. The movement started in 2007, and by 2014, had grown to include 1,000 cemetery locations and 700,000 memorial wreaths.

Dec. 15 is National Wreaths Across America Day, and the Old Guard Riders will host a ceremony in Dallas Cemetery before volunteers place the wreaths.

Volunteers are asked to be at the cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony begins with placing a wreath for each branch of the military followed by grave site placement at 10:30 a.m.

“Please come out and show appreciation for our fallen heroes,” said Neil Martinez, the Old Guard Riders president.

For more information: Neil Martinez, 541-415-6891.