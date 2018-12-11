Pedee News

Eric and Rebekah Schwanke are back from their mission trip to Africa, and happy to be home. They spent the first month and a half in Northern Kenya with Missionary Eddie Andersen who is based in Dukana, Kenya. Rebekah’s focus while there was to homeschool Eddie’s youngest son, and the two had good times together. Eric was involved in various projects such as fixing Land Rovers and a tractor, organizing the workshop, and welding. They spent the final two weeks in Juba, South Sudan, tasked with getting 20 tractors running for Sudan Evangelical Alliance (SEA) Partners, and got the tractors going in three and a half days; getting the tractors running is the first step to farming in Boma, an impoverished area in South Sudan.

Congratulations to Pedee Charter School’s honor roll students for the first trimester. Those getting the Director’s Award with a 3.9 to 4.00 grade-point average were Karalee Beitel, Adriana Paz Cavett, Hannah Evenson, and Kimberli Gregory. The Principal’s Award was given to 14 students who got a 3.5 to 3.9 GPA for the trimester. In other news, the fifth-grade students from Bridgeport visited Pedee last week, while the eighth-grade students were on a field trip to an art class in Salem. The school student body will also be going to Dallas High School to watch the theater production, “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.”

Solo guitarist, Ron Diller, will be at Pedee Church for a Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. The concert is not only free, but desserts will be served during the intermission. This guy is good, so don’t miss it. Also, don’t forget the children’s Christmas program and candlelight service at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Then on New Year’s Eve the church is hosting an African-themed progressive dinner as a fundraiser for the Schwankes. The attendees will depart from the church at 6 p.m. and are expected to arrive back at the church around 9. This is for adults only, but the children will have their own party at the church.

The Pedee Womens Club is having their annual Christmas potluck on Wednesday, December 19, at noon and everyone is invited (men, too!). It’s a very festive occasion.

The next wood cutting will be Saturday, Jan. 5, and the sign language class will have no meetings on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The Tryoneers 4-H group will be meeting on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the church, reconvening in January. Any kid wanting to be in 4-H is welcome.