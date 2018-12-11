Perrydale overwhelms Jewell in first league game

PERRYDALE — The Perrydale Pirates girls basketball team dominated the Jewell Bluejays in a blowout game on Dec. 6, winning the onslaught 60-26 for their first league game of the season.

It took a minute for the game to get going, but when the Pirates (3-0 overall, 1-0 Casco League) found the basket, with a 3-point jumper from the corner by senior Sydney Perkins, it was game-over for the Bluejays (0-3 overall, 0-1 Casco), who didn’t score until a free throw with 5:43 left on the clock in the second quarter.

Three minutes into the first quarter, junior Kenzy Lawrence recorded two turnovers, and with a free throw by junior Amity Deters, the Pirates took the lead 10-0.

From there, the Pirates handled the ball with little fight from the Bluejays, breaking through their weak defensive barrier to continue widening the score gap.

“This game we stepped it up and played at the pace that were supposed to play at, and not really fluctuate with the (other) team as much,” senior Alyssa Lux said. “I’m really happy that we played our own game, and got out and did what we needed to.”

At halftime, the Pirates led by 36 with Jewell trailing behind with four points.

“For our first two games we didn’t really come out strong in the first half, and we were doing not that good in the first half, so it was really nice to see that we came out really strong in the first half,” Deters said, “so we weren’t struggling at half to get back in the game.”

Third quarter was uneventful, with Perrydale scoring nine, and Jewell clinching just three points to bring the score to 47-7.

The fourth quarter saw a handful of Pirates newcomers on the court, and with the lack of experience, it led to the Pirates losing possession of the ball more often as Jewell took advantage of the court for the first time in the contest. It was also the only time in the game that the Bluejays recorded the most turnovers and outscored the Pirates 16-13, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Pirates in the end.

“We played up to our capabilities,” head coach Terry Newton said. “We obviously press a lot, it’s kind of what we do, and the girls came out did a really good job and played really clean. And we shot really well. We’re better than them, and we did what we’re supposed to do.”

Tuesday they head over to Oregon School of the Deaf after press time.