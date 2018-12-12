Police logs and arrest report

Police logs

Polices are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Nov. 23 at 5:47 a.m., in the 1000 block of Linden Lane, Dallas: A flower pot caught on fire on the front porch and scorched a piece of trim. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Nov. 23 at 12:50 p.m., in the 100 block of Southwest Levens Street, Dallas: A caller reported a man walking near a school with a gun. Police found he was carrying an umbrella.

Nov. 23 at 1:54 p.m., near S. Pacific Highway W and Hoffman Road: A deputy found goats at Namaste Vineyard. He was able to locate the owners and assist getting them penned.

Nov. 24 at 12:50 p.m., in the 29000 block of Salmon River Highway: A caller reported their dog had been shot. A deputy responded and observed the dog had been shot twice in the right front leg.

Nov. 24 at 3:14 pm., in the 600 block of Mitchell Street: A man called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office because there is not an enforceable noise ordinance in the city and he wanted advice. A deputy said Polk County does not have a noise ordinance either. He said someone was playing music at an absurd volume to bother his neighbor. After the deputy explained he was not able to enforce a noise ordinance, the man said he would work to update the ordinance.

Nov. 25 at 2:26 p.m. at Holiday Tree Farm, 4440 Enterprise Rd.: A suspect went onto the Christmas tree farm at about 12:20 p.m. and stayed for about an hour. The victim believes the suspect took four or five trees, valued at $25 each.

Nov. 25 at 2:48 p.m., in the 3400 block of Champlain Court NW: A caller said his backpack, which contained a TI84 calculator, school books and hard drive, was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

Nov. 26 at 8:11 a.m., at Lyle Elementary School, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas: A crossing guard was almost hit by a passing vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 26 at 7:10 p.m. at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas: People reportedly tried to fill up shopping carts of merchandise and leave without paying. They were not successful as no items were taken from the store.

Nov. 27 at 11:31 a.m. in 500 block of Southwest River Drive, Dallas: A caller complained of leaves in the road impeding traffic. An officer asked the owner of the leaves to move them. The man said he would have them moved by his gardener.

Nov. 27 at 7:27 p.m., near East Ellendale Avenue and Fir Villa Road, Dallas: Caller reported a driver flashing his brights and slamming on his brakes. Police contacted the driver’s wife with a message that his driving behavior was inappropriate.

Nov. 28 at 4:13 p.m., 2000 block of Riverbend Road: A body of a 59-year-old man was found in his tent. Drug paraphernalia was found nearby. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said there was nothing suspicious about the case but a toxicology is being conducted to determine the cause of death. Next of kin has not yet been notified.

Nov. 28 at 9:06 a.m., in the 200 block of Doaks Ferry Road NW: A caller reported at least two packages from Amazon were delivered but never received. She believed they were stolen and also that her mail has been stolen for several months.

Nov. 29 at 3:53 p.m., in the 2400 block of Wallace Road NW: A caller reported the theft of multiple tools from a shed on the property sometime in the last week. Estimated value: $1,000.

Nov. 29 at 7:38 a.m. in the 200 block of Main Street: A caller reported that floor tiles were stolen from a storage container. No suspects were identified.

Nov. 29 at 10:53 a.m. on Southeast Thomas Court: A caller reported an older man was stealing materials from job sites. He was driving an older blue Volvo with a lot of stickers on the back window.

Nov. 29 at 2:23 p.m. on Southwest Levens Street: A report of a break-in through a bedroom window. A rifle and a shotgun were taken, but the owner report neither of the guns worked. Also a display battle ax, Xbox and laptop were taken. Police located the stolen property.

Nov. 29 at 2:48 p.m. at Lyle Elementary School: A child was reported missing. The child got on the wrong bus by mistake and was located by staff.

Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m.: A man reported identity theft in the form of someone opening a T-Mobile account in his name. Two iPhones were charged to an unknown credit card. A case number was given to document the incident.

Dec. 1 at 3:29 p.m., 12000 block of McCaleb Road: A woman reported six of her appaloosa horses, including two foals that were born in June, missing. The horses likely went missing overnight on Nov. 26. She said three t-posts were missing from her upper pasture that leads to Weyerhaeuser property, but said the horses may have pulled them if they were spooked. It is unknown if the horses were stolen or just running in the woods.

Dec. 2 at 7:52 p.m. at North Dallas Bar & Grill: A man was trespassed from the location after threatening to steal from the restaurant.

Dec. 3 at 4:05 p.m., in the 300 block of Main Street: A caller reported a hit-and-run vehicle versus bike crash.

Dec. 4 at 9:48 a.m., in the 1900 Tanager Avenue NW: Deputies contacted the owner of a 6-month-old German Shepherd mix dog. She was aware that the dog sneaks through the cat door while the owner is sleeping. The yard is unfenced. The owner was given a warning and two weeks to comply with licensing.

Dec. 4 at 11:20 a.m., in the 23000 block of Yamhill River Road: A deputy contacted a driver who had pulled off the roadway and was putting on makeup.

Dec. 5 at 9:23 p.m. at Washington Street Steakhouse & Pub, 141 SW Washington St.: Caller reported a “dine and dash.” The bill was $93.

Arrest report

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Roberta J. Parazoo, 60, of Sheridan at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway on Nov. 26 on charges of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.

Evan M. Neeley, 23, of Dallas in the 400 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue on Nov. 27 on second-degree criminal trespass.

Olga Nakagawa, 43, of Dallas at the corner of Southeast Jefferson and Academy streets on Nov. 27 on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Robert Michael Johnson, 40, of Salem in the 800 block of Southeast Alazea Avenue on Nov. 29 om physical harassment.

Jeffrey D. Lytle, 57, of Dallas in the 1000 block of Southwest Maple Street on Dec. 1 on a parole violtion.

Christopher L. Edelefsen, 31, of Salem on Southwest Robb Street on Dec. 1 on felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Dylon J. Bookey, 21, of Dallas at the corner of Southwest Church and Washington streets on Dec. 3 on failure to return a suspended or canceled license.

Sarah M. Tipton, 38, of Dallas at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway on Dec. 4 on second-degree criminal trespass.

Lisandro Carrion, 31, of Dallas in 1400 block of Southwest Hayter Street on Dec. 4 third-degree assault.

Thomas B. Cromwell-Cole, 31, of Salem in the 800 block of Southeast Jefferson Street on Dec. 5 on two counts of contempt of court — violation of emergency protective order.

Nicholas A. Cuellar, 38, of Dallas at Walmart on Dec. 5 on third-degree theft.

Jacqueline L. Horner, 52, of Dallas in the 500 block of Main Street on Dec. 5 on a failure to appear warrant.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Barbra Mae Gibbs, 50, near Powell Street E and High Street N on Nov. 19 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

David Bruce Patton, 69, of Monmouth, in the 1700 block of Monmouth Street on Nov. 23 for DUII.

Frank Lampman, 44, of Dallas, in the 1300 block of Monmouth on Nov. 23 for failure to appear.

Peter Pagala, 40, of Salem, in the 500 block of Maple Drive on Nov. 27 for failure to appear.

Aaron Christy Joy, 37, of Albany, near Corvallis and Parker Roads on Nov. 30 on an Albany Municipal Court warrant.

Georgia Antonia Richard, 41, of Independence, near S. Fourth and Monmouth Streets on Dec. 1 for DUII.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Nathan Dean Helt, 28, no permanent address, in the 600 block of N. Main Street on Nov. 2 for second-degree criminal trespass.

Jorge Michael Espino, 24, of Monmouth, near Monmouth Avenue S and Gentle Avenue W on Nov. 18 for DUII.

Austin Lee Angerbauer, 23, near Highway 99 and Hoffman Road on Nov. 16 on a failure to appear warrant.

Jared Matthew Marshall, 32, of Salem, near Catron Street S. and Clay Street E on Nov. 11 for DUII.

Dexter Austin Salisbury, 33, of Monmouth, in the 700 block of Clay Street E. on Nov. 10 for discharging a weapon.

Austin Lee Angerbauer, 23, of Salem, near Pacific Highway N. and Hoffman Road on Nov. 16 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Isaias Inocente Tucux Coyoy, 23, of Hillsboro, near Suzana Avenue E. and Willow Way E on Nov. 24 for failure to carry/present operators license and giving false information to a police officer.

Chad T. Estrella, 19, of Monmouth, in the 300 block of Warren Street on Nov. 10 for minor in possession of alcohol.

POLK COUNTY

Arrests/Citations

Rachelle Mae Wilkalis on Nov. 29 for DUII

Levi Warren North on Nov. 30 for post-prison supervision sanction, felon in possession of a weapon.

Michelle Anne Lockwood on Nov. 30 for harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.

Larry Dean Lockwood on Nov. 30 for harassment.

Martin Andrew Sanger on Nov. 30 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a U.S. Marshal hold.

Daniel William Ivy on Dec. 1 for DUII and reckless driving.

Kevin Gerald Szmania on Dec. 2 for reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, attempt to elude a police officer, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and second-degree criminal trespass.

Leonard Fitzgerald on Dec. 4 on a failure to appear warrant out of Linn County.