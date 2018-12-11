Central

Boys Basketball: The Panthers (1-3 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) nabbed their first win on Dec. 4 at North Eugene, 59-52.

Senior Brendan Lesmeister led in scoring with 28 points, and had 20 rebounds. “We came out in the first and were able to get a little lead,” head coach Tim Kreta said. “I liked the energy and focus early on. Then in the second quarter we let them back into the game with some poor decisions and lack luster effort. We were down by 14 mid-way through the third when we were able to make a little run and pull back to take the lead to start the fourth. We stayed with our game plan and Lesmeister was able to clean up around the rim. He was active and had the determination to not let this one slip away. Kaleb Kantola was able to hit some 3-pointers to help pull their defense away from the hoop and allow us to attack the rim. I was very pleased with our teams effort and collective focus. It was a good first win for the Panthers.”

Friday was a different story for the Panthers, losing by three against Woodburn, 49-46.

At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers led 13-9, but as the game progressed, Woodburn brought the heat and it was down to a one-point lead at halftime.

“In the second half, (we) could not find our rhythm,” Kreta said. “We turned the ball over way too many times and allowed some easy baskets for them. Lesmeister and Kantola did their best to keep us within reach offensively, but (Woodburn’s) point guard was too much for us.”

The game went into overtime after Kantola knotted the game as the buzzer rang out.

In overtime, we took a one-point lead, and then let them have an easy lay in and were down one,” Kreta said. “We then turned the ball over a few times in crucial situations and were not able to hold up on fouling, which sent them to the line and they hit some big free throws down the stretch. We lost by three.”

The team travels to Cascade (2-0, 0-0 Oregon West Conference, 4A) on Tuesday after press time, and opens league play on Friday by hosting Silverton (4-0 overall, 0-0 MWC) at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: The Panthers (2-1 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) defeated North Eugene (0-1 overall, 0-0 Midwestern League) on their home court on Dec. 4, 58-27.

Seniors Elizabeth Chavez and Annika Riddell led in scoring with 10 points each. Senior Faith Berry added eight, and seniors Mariah Hyre and Katelyn Trevino contributed six each. Junior Meagan Mendazona had four assists.

The team travels to Cascade (1-3 overall, 0-0 Oregon West Conference 4A) on Tuesday after press time, and again to Silverton (3-1 overall, 0-0 MWC) on Friday to open league play at 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Competing against 19 other teams in the Springfield Tournament, a few of the Panthers were able to walk away placing in the top five.

Junior Ty Pearson placed second at the 132-pound bracket. Sophomore Brock Pierce took second at the 160-pound bracket. At 195-pounds, junior Corbin Sedlacek placed fifth.

On the girls squad, junior Hunter Partain nabbed a third-place victory in the 170-pound division.

Now that the team is a few meets in, head coach Van Holstad hopes to just keep seeing improvement.

“I expect us to keep improving as we get more mat time and experience,” he said.

Dallas

Girls Basketball: The Dragons (0-3, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) hosted St. Helens (2-1 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) on Dec. 4 and suffered a 50-34 loss.

Senior Emma Classen led in scoring with 15 points, and nabbed four rebounds. Sophomore Maddie Doig trailed with 12 points and added three rebounds.

The girls traveled to Hillsboro (3-0, 0-0 NWOC) on Friday, where they faced a 65-30 loss.

Doig led in scoring with 12 points, Classen added eight, and sophomore Savina Howe contributed five.

They host South Albany Tuesday after press time to open league play, and travel to Lebanon on Friday at 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Jacob Jones took first place in the 160-pound division over the weekend at the Rose City Championship.

Ashton Brecht took third place in the 185-pound division, and Cael Morrison took sixth in the 120-pound division.

The team partakes in the league duals at Central on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.

Perrydale

Boys Basketball: Perrydale outstripped Jewell (0-5 overall, 0-1 Casco League) 62-25 during their league opener on Dec. 6 on their home court.

Senior Max Kitzmiller, junior Josh Crawford, and freshman Kaej Haynes all scored in double digits throughout the contest.

Tuesday, the Pirates (3-1 overall, 1-0 Casco) travels to Oregon School of the Deaf at 7 p.m.

Falls City

Boys Basketball:It was a week of losses for the Mountaineers. On Thursday, the boys hosted Eddyville Charter and lost by one point, 40-39. Friday, they opened conference play at C.S. Lewis and lost 58-33. No other stats were available at this time.

Girls Basketball: The Mountaineers faced one loss and two triumphs this week On Dec. 6, the team hosted Triangle Lake (4-2 overall, 0-0 Mountain West League) and lost 54-23. It was a tough game, head coach Micke Kidd said. Going into the third quarter, the Mountaineers were trailing 33-21. In the fourth quarter, Kidd gave some his newcomers some court time, and, despite the loss, he said they did a good job.

The girls turned things around on Thursday, where they hosted Eddyville Charter (1-3 overall, 0-0 MWL), and won 39-16.

“They played well,” Kidd said. “They shot the ball well.”

At halftime, the Mountaineers led by a wide margin, 23-2, and from there, didn’t give Eddyville many more scoring chances. Senior Amara Houghtaling led in scoring with 20 points. Junior Neveah Lofte added one point, and 11 rebounds. Friday, the girls finished out the week with another victory against C.S. Lewis Academy (1-4 overall, 1-1 Casco League), 39-24.

“The girls are getting better,” Kidd said. “A lot more consistency with the ball; they played very well defensively in that game.”

Houghtaling led in scoring with 26 points, and junior Marybeth Wilson and Lofte each added four points. Lofte also nabbed nine rebounds. The team is currently 2-3 overall, and 1-0 in league. Tuesday, they travel to Crosshill Christian.