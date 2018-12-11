Trial dates set in murder case

INDEPENDENCE — Trial is set for May 13 to May 17 for Darin E. Shaw, 49, who is facing charges stemming from a shooting incident on Oct. 11 that occurred in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road, south of Independence.

Shaw has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, related to that incident.

The next hearing is set for Dec. 31.

Shaw was arrested at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 and taken to the Polk County Jail without incident, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

On Oct. 11 at about 8:38 p.m., deputies, with the assistance from the Independence Police Department, responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road on a reported shooting. After life-saving measures were exhausted, Joseph Sieg, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.