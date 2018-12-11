Winterfest welcomes Christmas, Santa

DALLAS — Friday evening was a cold one in Dallas, but Winterfest brought Christmas cheer, Santa and plenty of hot chocolate to the Polk County Courthouse lawn.

Children and their parents started arriving at about 4:45 p.m. — the event officially kicked off at 5 — to wait in line for the Big Guy to ride into town on a shiny fire truck.

Those waiting had an opportunity to cruise through booths set up on the lawn with vendors selling wreaths and gift items, and handing out cookies and hot chocolate.

Shortly after 6, the flashing lights of Dallas Fire Department’s truck meant the arrival of the Jolly Old Elf. He waved to the eagerly awaiting crowd before jumping off the truck and heading to his festively decorated tent to visit with children about what they want for Christmas.

But before that could happen, Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton led the crowd in a countdown to light the towering sequoia on the lawn to officially kick off Christmas in Dallas.