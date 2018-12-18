Community notebook

Library to show animated classics

The Independence Public Library will host kids animated holiday classics from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday. Drop in to catch a show.

The library will have limited hours on Thursday and Monday, Christmas Eve, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will be closed Tuesday for Christmas.

Bingo at Monmouth Senior Center

The Monmouth Senior Center’s annual Christmas bingo will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday (today).

Light refreshments and finger foods will be served. There is no charge. Prizes and gift cards are provided by local businesses.

Emmy nominated artist to perform

Emmy nominated tenor Marco Panuccio returns for his Emmy nominated Christmas Concert “O Holy Night: A Classical Christmas,” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday (today) at Central High School, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence.

Expect timeless pieces such as Schubert’s “Ave Maria,” and Franck’s “Panis Angelicus,” as well as yuletide songs from a more modern era, including “I’ll be home for Christmas,” and a moving rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Jon Stuber will accompany on piano while Jeff Witt conducts with the Central High School Choir.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 for students.

To purchase: independence.brownpapertickets.com.

Dallas Senior Center jams for Christmas

The Dallas Senior Center will host its monthly music jam from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday with favorite Christmas songs.

Bring your instruments and join in for fun, and sing songs of the season.

For more information: 503-623-4169.