CSD in negotiations with OCDC

INDEPENDENCE — Central School District is in negotiations with Oregon Child Development Coalition to extend the existing lease on the building and grounds on Sixth Street behind Henry Hill Education Support Center.

The CSD board unanimously approved the motion for Superintendent Jennifer Kubista to conduct negotiations with OCDC.

“It’s a modular building composed of 18 modulars that are put together to make one continuous structure,” said Rod Walker, capital projects manager for OCDC.

CSD and OCDC entered into a 20-year lease for the space in October 1999.

According to information provided to the board, the facility houses a migrant early learning center during the summer, additional early learning during the school year, and for the current year, the Willamette ESD’s early child intervention program.

The Preschool Promise program also is in that building and was just awarded a duration grant, Walker said.

It’s almost at full capacity year-round, he said.

Under the current lease, OCDC pays $100 annually to the district.

At the end of the 20 years, they pack up and leave and all the improvements they made and everything reverts to the district, said Cec Koontz, CSD director of finance and operations.

Technically speaking, she said, the district could obtain use of the building, but it’s aimed at early learning, and the partnership with OCDC is one that is “extremely valuable” to CSD.

“We do not see a use for the building,” Koontz said. “What we would like to consider is another 10-year extension.”

After that, three three-year extensions.

Kubista said the communication between the early-learning teachers and the district are beneficial to everyone involved.

In other business, the board:

Unanimously approved out-of-state trip requests for the Model United Nations and Central High Cheerleaders. Both groups have done fundraising to earn the money to pay for the trips.