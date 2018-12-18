Dallas Fire receives grant for more personnel

DALLAS — The Dallas Fire & EMS Department received a three-year, $274,626 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for two firefighters.

The grant, called Safer, which stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response, will bring the department’s paid non-administrative staff to six.

“We’ll be able to provide seven-days-a-week coverage, 12-hour shifts during peak times that we have calls and our volunteers are at work,” said Dallas Fire spokeswoman April Welsh. “They (volunteers) don’t have to worry about a response.”

FEMA will cover 75 percent of the cost for the first two years and 35 percent in the third. Welsh said the city accepted the grant, which means it will budget the matching costs.

The Safer grant is available nationwide. According to FEMA’s website, it “was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, ‘front line’ firefighters available in their communities.”

With the FEMA grant, the department can use the two firefighter-paramedics paid for with the recently approved utility fee to work a third ambulance. The two ambulances currently running are sometimes not enough to cover all calls.

“We rely on mutual aid partners a lot when we have EMS calls, and we also rely heavily on our volunteers, but our volunteers can’t staff an ambulance,” Welsh said.

The Emergency Medical Service side of the department receives 10 to 18 calls per day, with many of the transports going to Salem.

“That’s a large call volume for four people to handle. Adding that third ambulance will to also help take some of those calls,” Welsh said. “It’s going to provide a better service to our citizens.”

At times, the department must call in outside help from its mutual aid partners in Salem, Polk No. 1, Amity and Sheridan.

“It has happened before. It’s happened, unfortunately, on a couple of very tragic calls,” Welsh said. “We had the shooting that involved the Dallas PD officer (in 2016). The ambulance actually came from Polk No. 1.”

Welsh said the firefighters hired with grant funding can’t be assigned to the ambulance service because the grant contract restricts them to primarily fire calls.

This is the second Safer grant the city has received in recent years. The firefighters hired with the first grant were added to the budget after it expired, Welsh said. She believes that may have helped the department’s case with grant reviewers.

“We were really excited we were awarded this grant. It’s just one of those things where you put a lot of time and effort into the application,” Welsh said. “You have to provide data to support why you need to have these additional personnel. It’s incredibly competitive.”

This year, 14,023 applications were started and, of those, 847 applications passed preliminary review. Out of those, 401 were awarded nationwide.

“We feel very honored and thankful to be able to have, yet again, been awarded another Safer grant,” Welsh said. “We will continue to write grants for equipment and additional personnel as we can. I think it’s responsible for us to do that for our taxpayers and our citizens.”