Expect some delays during Hwy 99W project in Monmouth

MONMOUTH — Through December and January, crews will temporarily remove sidewalks at night to complete drainpipe installation as part of the reconstruction of Highway 99 between Hoffman Road and the Monmouth southern city limit.

During construction, pedestrians will be rerouted, and all business access will be maintained.

Existing north and southbound vehicle lanes on the highway will stay open during the project except for nighttime single lane closures.

The project includes extensive work from Clay to Jackson streets — the road will be excavated, all curb ramps will be rebuilt to current American for Disabilities Act standards, and many sidewalks will be reconstructed.

The project will also add bike lanes, a continuous two-way center turn lane, and landscaping. Additional work includes a new bridge rail and waterproof membrane to the Middle Fork Ash Swale Bridge.

Work hours will be generally at night, from 7 p.m. on Sundays to 6 a.m. Fridays. Work will not take place on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Expect travel delays during work hours.

Construction activities through 2018 and early 2019 include installation of sidewalk and curb ramps, underground pipes, and storm water infrastructure. The greatest impact from the project will occur later in 2019, as crews grind and remove existing pavement and reconstruct the road.

During the project, ODOT and the contractor will coordinate construction to avoid major community events and will work closely with businesses to maintain access for employees and customers.

James W. Fowler, from Dallas, is contracted to complete this project.

For more information, visit the project website at http://tinyurl.com/99WMonmouth or call 855-791-4507 (toll-free) and your message will be answered by the next business day.

TripCheck is updated daily with construction locations and ramp closures.

The project is scheduled for completion December 2019.

For updates on traffic, go to www.TripCheck.com or call 511. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around work zones.