By Emily Mentzer

I’ve clearly been watching too much holiday bake challenges on Food Network.

For the Itemizer-Observer’s fourth annual newsroom bake-off, I decided to make French macarons. I heard someone say on one of these holiday challenges that macarons were his specialty. I thought, that sounds like a good specialty. And macarons look so versatile and beautiful! All the bright colors, and fillings, and all different ways you can use them.

I looked at a couple different recipes before settling on Tasty.com. Along with the ingredients and well-written instructions, a pro chef walked you through the process in a video — complete with “pro tips.”

I don’t consider myself an amateur in the kitchen, and while these cookies looked tricky, they didn’t look impossible. I mean, I’ve successfully made cream puffs, how hard can it be?

Sigh.

They’re pretty hard.

The first batch was over-mixed. It’s safe to say they literally fell flat of resembling proper macarons.

We could tell — in spite of a stupid sense of optimism — that they wouldn’t do their thing before they even reached the oven. (Macarons must rest for an hour before they bake.) That, combined with the fact that it only made a dozen sandwich cookies — and my husband asking for more — inspired me to go through the process of trying a second time.

Overall the basic instructions for this cookie are not that difficult. You blend the dry ingredients, beat the heck out of the egg whites and sugar, fold together, drop (or really pipe) onto wax paper, rest, bake, assemble cookie.

In that basic walk-through lies a challenge in my kitchen. After you blend the dry ingredients, you’re supposed to sift it. The chef on the Tasty video makes it look simple to sift almond flour mixed with powdered sugar through a regular kitchen sieve. She doesn’t tell you that the flour-sugar combination gets stuck in those little holes. For me, it required forcing it through with a spoon, which took its toll on my hands and forearms. Clearly I need to do more exercise before holiday baking.

A sifter — like my mum had, that you put all the dry stuff in and turn a little crank (I loved doing that job when I was little!) — would make this a whole lot easier. We have one buried somewhere, but I think it’s been 30 years since I sifted anything. I felt it must be important for these cookies because, you know, they’re French.

Learning from the first batch, I realized my Kitchen Aid was hindering the folding of the wet and dry ingredients, causing in part the over-mixing. The little bump at the bottom of the mixing bowl got in the way of feeling the folding action. So I transferred the stiffly beaten egg mixture to a glass Pyrex mixing bowl and found the right (or close to right) consistency.

Next up, the chef on Tasty said to be sure your oven is at 300 degrees F. Like, for reals. Break out the oven thermometer and make sure, cause it will affect whether or not your cookies grow “feet.”

Wanting to rule out any errors, I realized that our oven runs about 18 degrees hot. So I fiddled with the temperature to get it closer to 300.

As I piped the second batch — these are supposed to be red, by the way, not this pale pink — I could tell these were different. These just might work.

I set out the cookie sheets to rest, and my cat, Jack, decided to jump on the counter and step in one. Thanks, Jack.

After half an hour I put a batch in the oven. They flattened out, but not as flat as the first experiment, and not as browned on the edges.

I put the second batch in.

They puffed up, but no feet.

The third batch went in and tiny, microscopic feet appeared on a couple of them. Still not like the pictures online, but for the first time really trying, I guess it’s OK. They passed the taste test. Filled with cream cheese and sugar mixture, they are chewy and tasty (is that how they’re supposed to be?). Even the ones that fell flat taste good and look pretty — unicorn Christmas cookies, but not macarons.

But make no mistake. This is a tough cookie.

I will try again and maybe one day master the French macarons, but I think the guy on Food Network was lying or cheating when he made them in the 45-minute challenge on TV.

Next year, I’ll make my friend’s Christmas Cake, a British recipe that calls for a lot of rum. It’s wrapped in a thin layer of rolled-out marzipan and topped with fondant (neither of which I’ve ever worked with). Can’t go wrong with that, right?

By Audrey Caro

Dear readers,

I write to you the morning after the baking of the tres leches cake. There was much separating, but also mixing and so.much.beating.

Did I mention that I don’t have an actual mixer? I do have a whisk though and those egg whites felt its full force. As did the whipping cream.

Why tres leches? My niece and her husband suggested it when I told them about the office bakeoff. We each chose recipes that tested our usual abilities. For me, tres leches fit the bill.

My first big discovery – there is “cake flour!”

This I learned when I went shopping for ingredients last night at about 7:30. I couldn’t find my ingredient list, but thanks to technology I was able to just look up a recipe on my phone.

Turns out that recipe was way more complicated than the original one I printed out. It called for cake flour and kosher salt and all the ingredients were measured by weight not volume. That last bit I discovered once I got home and watched the video.

Needless to say, I went back the original recipe – skill level: easy.

Luckily the easy recipe I followed had a video so I was able to see what the ingredients were supposed to look like at all the various steps.

While my skills are basic, I can do stuff like separate egg yolks, which I did without effort.

Then came the beating. When I was done with the egg yolk, sugar mixture, it looked pretty and lemony. Until I added the almond milk, which is more gray than the bright white of cow’s milk.

Milk was not on the list I found while at the grocery store, but was on list of the recipe I actually followed.

Don’t worry, I didn’t substitute the condensed milk, evaporated milk and heavy whipping cream. Those are the tres leches for which there are no substitutes.

The cake batter didn’t look as thick as the one in video. I poured it rather than spread it, but the cake came out of the oven looking like a cake, so I count that as a victory.

After it cooled, I punctured it with a fork as much as much as possible without destroying it.

The tres leches soaked right in.

Whipping the cream for the topping took a while but I was satisfied with the light, fluffy end result.

As of this writing, I haven’t actually tasted the cake, so I don’t know how well it came out, but it looks nice.

By Jolene Guzman

Chocolate chunk pumpkin seed cookies

The scene is culinary chaos. Flour, pumpkin seeds and chocolate chunks are scattered everywhere in my kitchen. On the counter, in the sink, on the stove, on the floor.

I was almost done mixing my ingredients, adding the chocolate and pumpkin seeds, when on my first turn of the spoon to “fold them in” as the recipe said, I instead flick a sizeable portion out of the bowl.

That is just the last of my mishaps while attempting this recipe.

I shouldn’t have such a problem with baking, but I do.



My sister is a magical kitchen goddess, a trait she picked up from our mother, who picked it up from hers. Me? I’m happy if I don’t set the kitchen on fire (I didn’t, so there’s that).

My baking adventure begins with my first thorough reading of the recipe. Yes, it was a little late for that, I know. I picked this recipe based on the ingredients, not whether I could execute it.

So, I soon realize I need an electric mixer. No big deal. I have arms right? Further down it mentioned that I should line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Say what? Oh, I have one cookie sheet and feel lucky I have that.

Moving on, I compile all my ingredients, conveniently still in the grocery bag, except for the butter because that needs to be refrigerated right? Not for this recipe. It calls for “room temperature” unsalted butter. I got the unsalted part right.

The butter is definitely chilled, and in my experience, heating butter in the microwave ends in a drippy, gooey, buttery mess, so I figured I would pass on that.

I text a friend (yup, really). She suggests — wait for it — the microwave, for “literally 10 seconds.” By the time I read that, I’ve already done something else. I glance up from my phone to see the butter just starting to glisten — in the toaster oven. Room temperature enough for me, and better than my first idea of setting the butter by a space heater to try to re-create a gradual warming process.

With the butter near room temperature, I begin mixing it with the sugar. This is where the mixer is supposed to come in. The recipe said mix until “fluffy” — like eggs perhaps? — or about four minutes. Four minutes in, my mixture looks more like butter islands in a sea of sugar, so I keep mixing. And mixing. And mixing.

Finally, it reaches a consistency that is a cousin to fluffy, so I move to the next step, and the next until I get to the point where I send ingredients flying. Well, nothing about this recipe is precise, so I just sigh and begin rolling the dough into balls and placing them on the parchment-free cookie sheet.

And wouldn’t you know it, they didn’t turn out too bad, especially if you like chocolate. Plus, the pumpkin seeds, paprika and sea salt make for an interesting dance of flavors.

They are no kitchen goddess creation, but I will call this one a win.

By Jennifer Biberston

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

I went into the Itemizer-Observer’s fourth annual bake off dreading it.

You want me to take time out of my day doing an activity I really don’t like, for an outcome that will most likely be terrible? Right.

I’m not a baker. Not in the slightest. One time I misread a recipe for peanut butter cookies and added 1/4 cup of salt to the batter, not the 1/4 teaspoon like they had asked. Granted, I was like, 10.

But from there on out, baking became an activity I dreaded. The cleanup afterward stresses me out; too many dishes and piles of spilled flour everywhere. I don’t like my fingers being sticky, and I always, always seem to miss the bowl that I crack my eggs into, leaving a soupy egg-mess on the counter, and lots of little crunchy pieces of eggshell in the batter that I have to spend the next five minutes picking out with my just-washed, non-sticky fingers.

With all this being said, I decided to tackle a pumpkin pie cheesecake recipe I found on Facebook. Cheesecake is a labor-intensive process, and not for beginners.

(I consider myself a beginner).

All the same, I bought the ingredients and laid them all out on the counter to start my endeavor which I was sure was going to be a disaster.

I started with dumping three cream cheese packets into the bowl — and realized, after a few minutes of fighting with the hand mixer and watching chunks of cream cheese fly up onto the cupboards (to which I cringed) — that the cream cheese was just too stiff and cold to mix.

So I let it sit for three hours.

Eventually, I was able to add all the ingredients together, which was pretty simple; the batter looked good, smooth not lumpy like the recipe asked for, and my crust, made out Oreos that I crushed with a hammer, was ready to go, pressed tightly against the pan. All I needed to do was pour the batter into the crust, pour boiling water halfway into the pan, and let it sit in the oven for an hour and 15 minutes.

That’s when I looked at the clock. It was time to go to work. Crap. My level of irritation was high at this point. The kitchen was a disaster, and I had no idea if the cheesecake batter and crust would do well just sitting in the fridge for four hours while I was at work. There were no other options though, so I slid my crush and batter into the fridge, accepting the fact that my cheesecake was probably going to turn out that much worse.

While I was at work, guess what was in the back of my mind the whole time? No, not my cheesecake, but the disastrous mess I had to clean up. Ugh.

I rushed home after work, dumped the batter into the pan with the crust, and just before closing the oven door shut, poured the boiling water halfway up the pan that the recipe instructed me to do, which made me really nervous because it made the batter watery, but at that point I was kind of over the whole baking thing and didn’t really care how it came out. I just wanted to be done.

Finally, at 11 p.m., I opened up the oven and saw that my fresh-baked cheesecake was slightly jiggly, which is what the recipe had called for, and also that it had cracked, something the recipe had said might happen. But otherwise ... it didn’t look horrible.

The next morning I pulled it out of the fridge, decorated it with caramel and chocolate sauce, and topped it all with chocolate chips. At least it looked pretty, I thought.

My boss thought so too, and she was excited to cut into when I arrived at work. I wasn’t. I was nervous. I had worked hard on that stupid cheesecake and I was going to be so disappointed if it didn’t taste good, or if it fell apart after being taken out of the pan.

But it didn’t. And it tasted pretty darn good, if I do say so myself.

So apparently I can bake cheesecake? I told my boss that it was beginner’s luck, that it was a one-hit wonder. She disagrees.

So I guess I’ll need to bake another one to know for sure, but for now, I think I can consider myself a half-decent baker. And hey, at least I didn’t put in a 1/4 cup of salt into this recipe.