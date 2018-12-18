The Historical Perspective

The following excerpts are from the archives of the Polk County Historical Society:

In Dec. 8, 1899, issue of the Polk County Observer, an ad for a Christmas Bazaar listed among its highlights: four booths with fancy art goods, Japanese goods, dolls, popcorn and much more. Nightly piano music would be offered.

A later issue, Dec. 15, 1899, featured an ad for P. Fennig, Jewelry offered Watches, Clocks and a variety of ideas for Christmas gifts. Criders Department Store offered hundreds of shoes, ladies and gents gloves, cuff and collar boxes, as well as toys, cups and saucers.

Just before Christmas on Dec. 21, 1900, the F.J. Chapman store offered a Bissells Coyco Bearing Carpet sweeper for $3. They called it a “pleasing, practical, useful gift, sure to save a backache.” In the same issue, H.J. Osfield’s Grocery stated, “When you come to making your list of presents, you won’t have to go any further.”

The local news reported that “Dallas has put on her holiday attire and everything presents a Christmas-like appearance, excepting the weather, which on yesterday afternoon was really too warm to be comfortable. The doors of our business houses open and no fire in the stoves, with Christmas only three days off, was how the weather conditions stood in this city yesterday.”

On Dec. 7, 1900, the ads continued to offer glimpses of what people were getting as presents. T.A. Riggs store stated, “No gift is more appropriate for your wife, mother or sister as a beautiful dish for the table.” They offered important decorated dinner and tea sets, novelties in china and glassware, cups and saucers. They also carried what they called a beautiful line of standing and hanging lamps.

The Bee Hive, Nordby and Finseth had a giveaway of a $10 doll, “By far the prettiest doll shown this season.” The article then listed more than 50 items, from air guns to iron stoves as suggestions.

Moving into the next century, the Itemizer-Observer reported on Dec. 25, 1930, that the Dallas Fire Department played Santa Claus to over 700 children. In 1930, the Knights of Pythais provided the toys to many community children.

In 1931, the Itemizer-Observer ran an article about the lighting of the annual Christmas tree by the Dallas Fire Department. The fire department was arranging for a “real Santa” to be there for the children.

Polk County has always had strong community support for their Christmas projects and giving to those in need. For more information and historical notes, please visit the Polk County Museum, located on the south side of the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center.