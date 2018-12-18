Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
I want my family back for Christmas.
I miss them. I love them too. It is my aunt; they went to Idaho.
Thank you, Julian
Dear Santa,
If you need an elf, I can be one!
Can I please have arts and crafts because I lost mine. I am sorry. How have the elves been?
I’ve been OK this year. How have you been?
Have a very jolly Christmas!
From, Alexis
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a little bit bad this year. And I’m sorry and I mean it, but please don’t give me coal.
Anyway, moving on, I really want a kids’ phone watch. And twenty Backy-coons and an iPad. Plus an iPhone. And can the phone be an iPhone?
Thank you, Ava
Dear Santa,
I haven’t been perfect this year, but I have been good. This year I want my Barbie house to go to someone who wants one. I don’t need it anymore.
I want piano lessons and to adopt a kid too. That is all I want for now.
From, Sydney
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl! And I really want a Barbie doll house for Christmas. I want a pet cat!
Love, Watan
Dear Santa,
I would like all the Lego sets that are for sale at Target and Costco.
I would also like white spray paint to spray my backyard.
I also want football tee (that real football players use) and a real football too.
From, Connor
Dear Santa,
I have been excited for Christmas. Can you please give me a shark tooth necklace? Can you please bring my presents at my aunt’s house?
From, Hailey
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas a walking cat.
Love Natalie
Dear Santa,
I want a drone. Also, I want a Lego city fire station. Thank you for delivering presents.
Love, Wyatt
To Santa:
Here are some highlights from my year: Student of the term. I have been a manager all year. I have been working very hard at school. Here is what I want for Christmas: Harry Potter dolls; Elf on the Shelf (a girl elf please?).
P.S. Merry Christmas.
P.S.S. Tell Rudolph I say Hi!
Love, Astrid
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas and you. I really want a puppy for Christmas. If you can’t do that, then I want a cat. Then if you can’t do that, then a fish is OK.
Love, Evie
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lego truck for Christmas.
Love, Kyle
Dear Santa,
I would like a Harry Potter and rain please for Christmas. It comes with a station, too. I’ve been very good this year.
Love, Keagan
Dear Santa,
I love you. I would like a train for Christmas.
Love, Jackson
Dear Santa,
Can I please get a Harry Potter blind bat for Christmas? I’ve been good this year.
Love, Jayden
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lego box collection, please I’ve been good this year.
Love, Tyg
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a Barbie camper set? I’ve been good this year.
Love, Amelia
