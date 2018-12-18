Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I want my family back for Christmas.

I miss them. I love them too. It is my aunt; they went to Idaho.

Thank you, Julian

Dear Santa,

If you need an elf, I can be one!

Can I please have arts and crafts because I lost mine. I am sorry. How have the elves been?

I’ve been OK this year. How have you been?

Have a very jolly Christmas!

From, Alexis

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a little bit bad this year. And I’m sorry and I mean it, but please don’t give me coal.

Anyway, moving on, I really want a kids’ phone watch. And twenty Backy-coons and an iPad. Plus an iPhone. And can the phone be an iPhone?

Thank you, Ava

Dear Santa,

I haven’t been perfect this year, but I have been good. This year I want my Barbie house to go to someone who wants one. I don’t need it anymore.

I want piano lessons and to adopt a kid too. That is all I want for now.

From, Sydney

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl! And I really want a Barbie doll house for Christmas. I want a pet cat!

Love, Watan

Dear Santa,

I would like all the Lego sets that are for sale at Target and Costco.

I would also like white spray paint to spray my backyard.

I also want football tee (that real football players use) and a real football too.

From, Connor

Dear Santa,

I have been excited for Christmas. Can you please give me a shark tooth necklace? Can you please bring my presents at my aunt’s house?

From, Hailey

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a walking cat.

Love Natalie

Dear Santa,

I want a drone. Also, I want a Lego city fire station. Thank you for delivering presents.

Love, Wyatt

To Santa:

Here are some highlights from my year: Student of the term. I have been a manager all year. I have been working very hard at school. Here is what I want for Christmas: Harry Potter dolls; Elf on the Shelf (a girl elf please?).

P.S. Merry Christmas.

P.S.S. Tell Rudolph I say Hi!

Love, Astrid

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas and you. I really want a puppy for Christmas. If you can’t do that, then I want a cat. Then if you can’t do that, then a fish is OK.

Love, Evie

Dear Santa,

I would like a Lego truck for Christmas.

Love, Kyle

Dear Santa,

I would like a Harry Potter and rain please for Christmas. It comes with a station, too. I’ve been very good this year.

Love, Keagan

Dear Santa,

I love you. I would like a train for Christmas.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

Can I please get a Harry Potter blind bat for Christmas? I’ve been good this year.

Love, Jayden

Dear Santa,

I would like a Lego box collection, please I’ve been good this year.

Love, Tyg

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Barbie camper set? I’ve been good this year.

Love, Amelia