Monmouth discusses zoning ordinance changes

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth planning commission is in the process of proposing changes to the city’s zoning ordinance.

Suzanne Dufner, community development director, discussed short-term vacation rentals, accessory dwelling units and approved street trees during a Monmouth City Council work session on Dec. 4.

“The process for amending our city zoning ordinance is that (there has) to be formal notice given in the newspaper, planning commission will have to have a public hearing, take comments,” Dufner told councilors. “Planning commission makes a recommendation to the council, and the council has your own public hearing.”

Dufner said the planning commission has spent several months working on the amendments.

“We are now ready for some council feedback,” Dufner said.

The commission spent the most time discussing short-term vacation rentals, which is not currently addressed in the zoning ordinance, she said.

“They’re becoming more and more popular,” Dufner said. “Typically, more destination vacation areas like the Coast have ongoing challenges trying to get their regulations right on these things.”

She said the city has not had a lot of inquiries about short-term rentals, but there is interest in it.

The planning commission reviewed relevant ordinances in various communities and materials from the League of Oregon Cities, Dufner wrote in her report to council.

While there is a demand, there also is sometimes pushback from neighbors, she said, because of concerns about change of character for the neighborhood, noise, parking and its impact on the permanent housing stock.

“Those are some of the issue we grapple with,” Dufner said.

Councilor Byron Shinkle asked how the issue came to the forefront.

Dufner said there was a complaint that came from a particular neighborhood.

The proposed amendment specifies that a short-term vacation rental use of a dwelling is not for more than 30 calendar days per calendar year.

Property owners who want to rent more than 30 days per year would require a conditional use permit.

“I think the advantage, if I remember correctly, when you rent an AirBnB place, when you’re the person staying overnight, you’re actually paying a fee to AirBnB,” said Councilor Roxanne Beltz. “That fee is supposed to come back to the city as transient tax.”

“Oh, yes,” said Lane Shetterly, city attorney. “They’re supposed to tell us they’re there. You amended the transient lodging tax code this year to capture these.”

Beltz said the ordinance will end up being complaint-driven.

“I guess the hammer of that is if you have issues and you have a number of complaints because you’re not managing, then your license is revoked,” she said.

Councilor Jon Carey expressed concern about how long-term rental opportunities will be impacted.

He said there are usable rentals that are not available for long-term renting because they are being used for short-term.

“I think it is low enough at the moment but something we ought to track,” Carey said.

The council also discussed accessory dwelling units. The city already allows them, but the proposed amendment removes the requirement that either the primary residence or the accessory dwelling unit be occupied by the property owner.

An amendment to the list of approved street trees eliminates ash tree species due to concerns from OSU Extension Services and urban foresters regarding the Emerald Ash Borer pest.