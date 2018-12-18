News in Brief

SW Polk honors firefighters at banquet

RICKREALL – Southwest Polk Fire District held its annual awards banquet last weekend and honored three of its firefighters with awards.

Mike Fallert is the district’s Firefighter of the Year. Captain Jake Gillins is the Fire Officer of the Year and Firefighter Elizabeth Hogeland received the Training Award.

Spirit Mountain awards money to Dallas Fire

GRAND RONDE — The Spirit Mountain Community Fund awarded $670,000 to 27 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook and Washington counties during a quarterly check presentation in Grand Ronde on Dec. 12.

$25,000 was awarded to the Dallas Fire & EMS.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, in an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating 6 percent of all casino revenue to nonprofit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon. Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts and culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety. Since inception, the Community Fund awarded 2,666 grants to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Oregon totaling $79,280,930.