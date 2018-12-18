Police logs and arrest report

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Dec. 7 at 6:50 a.m. at the corner of Jefferson and Court streets in Dallas: A woman was released from the Polk County Jail with very little clothing. She was cold and invited to stay in Dallas City Hall to warm up until her ride arrived.

Dec. 7 at 1:10 p.m. on East Ellendale Avenue in Dallas: A cat was shot with a pellet gun within the previous few days. Police had no suspects.

Dec. 8 at 3:48 p.m. on Highway 22, milepost 19: A road rage incident was reported. An officer warned all those involved about careless driving.

Dec. 9 at 1:01 p.m. at Best Western Inn and Suites, 250 Orchard Drive, Dallas: Suspects left without paying the hotel bill.

Dec. 9 at 1:25 p.m. on Southwest Crider Street, Dallas: Woman called asking if police could “kick her cheating husband out of the house.” The woman was told that is not a service the PD provides.

Dec. 10 at 1:19 p.m. at LaCreole Middle School in Dallas: Several juvenile referred to minor in possession of marijuana.

Dec. 10 at 5:06 p.m. at Walmart, 321 NE Kings Valley Highway in Dallas: $800 in merchandise was reported stolen.

Dec. 12 at 12:11 p.m. in the 500 block of Northwest Douglas Street, Dallas: Caller complained about the large number of turkeys in the area.

Dec, 12 at 2:41 p.m. on Southwest Miller Avenue in Dallas: Young boys were throwing rocks at a house. Their parents were notified.

Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Southeast Fir Villa Road in Dallas: An inoperable vehicle was in public view and a goat was in the backyard of a home, along with other code violations.

Arrest report

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Edward K. Thompson of Dallas in the 500 block of Southeast Jefferson Street on Dec. 8 on third-degree theft.

Pamela S. Elliott of Dallas at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway, on Dec. 10 on second-degree theft.

Tison K. Moore of Dallas at the corner of Southeast Birchwood and Needham streets on Dec. 10 on driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged.

Malia Brandt of Dallas at Walmart on Dec. 11 on third-degree theft.

Brad A. Ely of Dallas in the 200 block of Southwest Church Street on Dec. 11 on second-degree disorderly conduct.