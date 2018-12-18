Quick Hits

Riley Hawken named as GNAC basketball player of the week

Leading Western Oregon to a pair of wins in the Aloha State this week, junior forward Riley Hawken was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Hawken scored 38 points and added 16 rebounds while shooting 44 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line this week. He opened the trip with 15 points and five rebounds in Friday’s 80-69 win at Hawaii Hilo.

Hawken then posted a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds as the Wolves opened the Hoops in Hawaii D2 Power Invitational with a 76-64 win over Emmanuel (Ga.) on Sunday. His performance included 8 of 10 from the free throw line and six offensive rebounds.

For the season, Hawken leads the team with 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Wolves hold an 8-1 overall record so far this season and will play No. 7-ranked UC San Diego in the second round of the Hoops in Hawaii D2 Power Classic on Monday night.

WOU adds six softball players to 2019 season

Western Oregon University head softball coach Lonny Sargent announced the initial six members of the team’s 2019 recruiting class on Monday.

All six student-athletes will be joining the Wolves directly from the high school ranks with three representing Washington, and one each from Arizona, California and Hawaii. The Wolves tied for third place in the GNAC standings last season and qualified for the GNAC tournament for the sixth consecutive season. Beginning his seventh season at the helm, Sargent’s teams have combined for a 93-61 (.604) record in GNAC play. Western Oregon is the only conference program that has appeared in every GNAC tournament since its inaugural competition in 2013.