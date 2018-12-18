Sharing her saving savvy

INDEPENDENCE — Stephanie Torres isn’t just an extreme couponer, she uses her saving savvy to help people throughout Oregon, and even Washington.

“We call her the crazy coupon lady, with love,” said Brent DeMoe, director of the Polk County Family and Community Outreach department.

DeMoe knows Torres through different community groups they are both involved with. Torres is a board member at the Polk Community Development Corporation, a member of the Family Readiness Group for an Army National Guard unit, a Gold Star Wife and was formerly an outreach specialist for the Army National Guard. She works for Salem Health in the pediatric rehabilitation department.

“She called me and said, ‘Hey Brent, do you guys ever need toothpaste, laundry soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, all that kind of stuff?’” DeMoe said. “Every single day we give it away at the resource center and at other sites, as well.”

Torres told that him that she “does some couponing.” She’d put the word out to her network of couponers and get back to him in about a month.

When she called him back, she told him to bring two trucks to pick up the haul they had collected.

“The stuff that they donated literally helped over 150 families over the course of three months,” DeMoe said. “We just know that we were blessed as the recipient of this stuff. If you think about how much a family has to pay for this stuff, a bottle of Tide detergent. She probably gave 100 bottles of Tide detergent.”

For Torres, couponing started as a joke between her and her husband, Mando.

“I was like, ‘Hey, if I start doing it and I save, would you then give me that cash?’ Because I was staying at home with the kids,” Torres said with a laugh. “He was like, ‘Yeah, yeah babe, whatever.’”

That’s how it started, but when her husband died in a crash on Sept. 18, 2013, it became a survival skill.

Torres said people started asking her to teach them her couponing methods.

“The little bit I knew, I was starting to share with other people,” she said.

Then she decided to start a Facebook group, Corta, Organiza y Ahorra, where she could post the information.

“That way I don’t have to go around and tell each one what I’m doing,” Torres said.

The group is bilingual and has more than 10,000 people, but Torres also conducts workshops throughout the state and Seattle.

“Usually, what I do is I find a spot where people are wanting me to come,” Torres said. “Somebody would let us use their house and everybody brings snacks to share.”

Through those in-person connections, she gained the trust of families that need help.

When she is contacted by a family for help, she meets with them to assess their needs.

“I wouldn’t put their names or any information that could identify them, but I wanted to make sure that if I was going to help the family, that I was going to give them diapers if they needed diapers,” Torres said. “Usually, I post stories. This is what happened, this is what we need. People start donating. We get it together and we take it over to the families. We started doing that for feeding the homeless and with jackets and backpacks.”

She has five people in different parts of the state that help with this work.

“The most recent one was there was a family of seven people who live in small single-wide trailer. Two of (the kids) were disabled and the ramp broke down,” Torres said. “It was a very complicated situation.”

Rita Grady, executive director of Polk CDC, said Torres just has a way about her.

“She’s very caring,” Grady said. “She gets people together. A family in another city with two physically handicapped kids needed a ramp. In one weekend, she’s got people building a ramp. Whatever they needed, she had it all taken care of in one weekend.”

Torres said there are so many people who just want to help.

“There are so many people that find that one person they trust,” she said. “That’s how it feels. They never question me as to why I need it. That time I posted a story — we need a ramp. Materials were donated, workers came and donated their time. It was right before school started, so all the kids were adopted for back-to-school shopping and they were given baskets of things, supplies and all that stuff.”

Torres says this work keeps her busy, but it is rewarding.

“I always tell the kids, give more than what you take,” Torres said. “I don’t have a lot, I still struggle. I’m a single mom. But I feel like it makes a difference. I get a lot of pictures and letters from kids, and they say thank you for doing this or doing that. And it’s priceless.”

That giving spirit is one of the things that has touched DeMoe.

“For her to care so much about all of the rest of the community when she herself is struggling, that is the thing that made me hug her harder,” DeMoe said. “Because she has a heart for others when she could just be ‘Hey, everybody feel sorry for me, this is what I’m going through.’”

Torres said being busy is the best way to not get depressed.

“Looking at what I’ve done, I’m sure that Mando would be proud. So that to me at the end of the day is very important,” Torres said.