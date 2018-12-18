Wednesday, Dec 19
Womens Basketball: Notre Dame De Demur University at WOU, 1 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Willamette University for Capitol City Classic, 4 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Eddyville Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Nike Tournament of Champions, Arizona, 2:30 p.m. MT. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Eddyville Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at West Albany, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Willamette University for Capitol City Classic, TBD.
Girls Basketball: Central at Nike Tournament of Champions, AZ, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball: Philomath vs Central at WOU, 7 p.m. Dallas at Willamette University for Capitol City Class, TBA. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Nike Tournament of Champions, 7 p.m. Dallas at Cascade Holiday Tournament, 2:30 p.m. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Central at Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Willamette University for Capitol City Classic, TBA. Perrydale at Dayton High School Tournament, TBA.
Girls Basketball: Central at Nike Tournament of Champions, 7 p.m. Dallas at Cascade Holiday Tournament, TBD.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment