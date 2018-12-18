Warming centers need more hands

POLK COUNTY — Polk County warming centers have opened twice so far this year when low temperatures dropped below 32 degrees.

Matt Smucker, warming center coordinator, thanked supporters in a Dec. 7 email and mentioned a few areas in which they still need help.

He thanked the people who lent mattresses and donated food, pillows and clothing.

“We now have 25 medical-grade mattresses on hand, so we’re ready for the next time the temperature drops,” Smucker said.

Five overnight hosts worked during that week, and other people have been trained and are ready to step in next time, he said.

“We’re looking into CPR/First-Aid and QPR (suicide prevention) trainings to supplement down the road,” Smucker said.

People who wish to volunteer with setup, intake, or cleanup can view the video training on the Polk Warming Center website and sign a volunteer agreement on the first night they serve, he said.

They are recruiting volunteer drivers, outreach team members and translators.

For more information: polkwarming.org or email matt@praiseonline.net.