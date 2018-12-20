Harden faces two more charges

UPDATE: Dec. 20, 2018 2:30 p.m.

DALLAS – Quinlyn Reed Harden of Independence has been indicted by a grand jury on two additional charges of first-degree sex abuse, Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton announced Thursday.

Harden has previously been indicted by the grand jury on four counts of first-degree sodomy and 14 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The charges involve a boy younger than 14 at the time of the alleged crimes, which occurred between Jan. 1, 2007 and Dec. 31, 2008, according to the indictment. Harden pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment on Wednesday.

On Dec. 13 Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso ordered sealed the probable cause affidavit, a document filed by police that explains an arrest and charges in a case.

In an affidavit supporting the motion to seal the probable cause, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jayme Kimberly wrote that the affidavit contains information regarding a report of child abuse and a sex offense that are subject to confidentiality provisions in Oregon Revised Statutes 419B.035 and 135.873.

“The probable cause affidavit contains personal identifiers of the alleged victim, who was a minor child at the time of the alleged offense,” Kimberly added.

Harden’s other charges stem from three separate cases, the first of which was filed in March. He remains in custody at Polk County Jail and $150,000 was added to his bail amount from the new charges.

The next court appearance is scheduled in these cases on Jan. 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Polk County Circuit Court.

Felton declined further comment on the cases due to the pending prosecution and the ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Independence Police Department.

INDEPENDENCE — Quinlyn R. Harden, 24, was charged with 11 more counts of sex abuse on Nov. 30.

Harden has been in custody at the Polk County Jail since March 16, when he was arrested in a separate case on three counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a girl younger than 14.

Five more charges, which involve sex abuse against a boy and a girl younger than 14, were added in June.

The new charges involve a female child who was between the ages of 6 and 12 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court documents.

Harden is charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and seven counts of first-degree sex abuse.

The girl attended Stinky Feet Child Care, which was owned by Harden’s mother, Ceola Harden.

On May 25, the Oregon Office of Child Care revoked Ceola Harden’s license after an investigation into whether she allowed her son to watch children in her charge without supervision.

The final order stated Ceola Harden had been told of allegations that Quinlyn had behaved inappropriately with a child at the day care, but didn’t report it.

Quinlyn Harden is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in Polk County Circuit Court on Dec. 7.