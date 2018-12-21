﻿

POINT arrests Salem man in drug operation

Photo courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office
Itemizer-Observer staff report

As of Friday, December 21, 2018

WEST SALEM – Members of the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT) arrested a Salem man and seized more than two pounds of methamphetamine on Monday following an investigation of a suspected wholesale distribution operation.

photo

Kyra and handler, Deputy Druery, of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office assisted POINT in the investigation.

The investigation concluded in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station located at 5322 Salem-Dallas Highway. The operation resulted in the arrest of Carlos Delfin, 20. Delfin was charged with possession and delivery of a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, according to police.

Delfin was found to be in possession of 953.3 grams, or 2.1 pounds, of methamphetamine, police said.

POINT was assisted in the operation by K9 Kyra and handler, Deputy Druery, of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office as well as deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The Polk Interagency Narcotics Team is a cooperative effort by the Dallas Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Independence Police Department, Oregon State Police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

