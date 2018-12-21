Police logs and arrest report

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Dec. 6 at 12:30 a.m., Oak Grove Church, 2701 Oak Grove Rd.: A deputy contacted two people at the church. They were Western Oregon University students who advised they were taking advantage of the clear night and were taking photos of the stars. The deputy advised them that the church was closed at night and they were trespassing. They cleaned up their equipment and left the area.

Dec. 7 at 7:04 p.m., in the 300 block of Davis Street: A deputy found someone lurking around with a flashlight at a house that was under construction. It turned out to be a contactor. He said he appreciated that the deputy checked on him.

Dec. 8 at 2:58 p.m., in the 9000 block of Grand Ronde Road: A deputy performed a drug recognition evaluation for Grand Ronde Tribal Police. It was his opinion the person was impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Dec. 8 at 2:44 p.m., near Edgewater Street NW and Gerth Avenue NW: A deputy stopped a driver for an insurance violation but could not fully explain the reason for the stop to him because the driver was deaf. He showed the deputy a valid insurance card and the deputy gave him a card to assist hearing impaired drivers when they are stopped by law enforcement.

Dec. 8 at 7:19 a.m., near Greenwood Road N. and Highway 22: A pickup was parked in the lane of travel while the driver was setting up duck decoys. A caregiver for the property arrived and confirmed the person had permission to hunter there. The driver was warned for the parking violation and moved his truck.

Dec. 12 at 9:24 a.m., Premier RV, 4700 Salem Dallas Highway: A deputy responded to a report of two vehicles that had broken windows and items stolen. The office had surveillance video. Between both vehicles there was about $1,010 in damage and stolen property.

Dec. 12 at 3 a.m., near Brush College Road NW and Doaks Ferry Road, NW: A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop. The driver and three passengers jumped from the vehicle but the driver did not put the vehicle in park. The vehicle went down a ditch and hit a tree. Deputies located the driver and two passengers that were hiding in nearby brush. One passenger was never located. The driver was DUII and produced a BAC of .12. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Salem, was lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Department.

Dec. 15 at 3:02 a.m., near Rogers Road and Clow Corner Road: A deputy happened upon a vehicle that was stuck in the ditch on a long straight section of the road. The driver was passed out behind the wheel and had open containers of alcohol and a bong in the cup holders next to him. He showed signs of impairment and consented to a field sobriety test. He performed poorly and was arrested for DUII.

Dec. 15 at 11:33 a.m., in the 800 block of Jefferson Street in Dallas: meth pipe found and seized for destruction.

Dec. 15 at 12:23 p.m., near Bridge Street and Parry Road: A man whose license was suspended appeared to be sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked truck. A deputy saw him walking away from the truck. The deputy contacted the man who at first denied he was driving, but then admitted that he was. The deputy “read him the riot act” about his license, his registration and insurance. The deputy told him not to drive and that he was going to lose his truck for not having insurance the next time the deputy saw him. The deputy also told the man to go to the DMV and get a license/hardship because he didn’t want him to lose his job.

Dec. 15 at 1:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Cyress Avenue in Dallas: a report of a four-foot deep hole left by fiber company installation. The caller covered the hole with cones.

Dec. 17 at 10:14 p.m. in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway in Dallas: A report of a downed wire sparking in a tree. An officer stayed on scene until Pacific Power arrived.

Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., in the 11000 block of Whitaker: A deputy noticed a woman waving at him as if trying to get his attention, so he stopped. The woman said she was just waving hello and thanked him for patrolling the area.

Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. in Dallas: A caller reported an attempted scam.

Arrest report

DALLAS

Karly Ann Taylor Monson of Dallas in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway on Dec. 8 on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.

Angela Ellen Day of Dallas on Southeast Uglow Avenue on Dec. 9 on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.

Brien B. Badtemper of Grand Ronde in the 200 block of Orchard Drive on Dec. 11 on driving while suspended or revoked.

Mark Todd Slay of Dallas in the 900 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue on Dec. 13 on a failure to appear warrant.

Kristen Ashley Walling of Dallas at the corner of Southeast Mill and Main streets on Dec. 16 on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.

POLK COUNTY

Joshua Lee Dietderich on Dec. 6 for possession of methamphetamine and a Marion County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear.

Frank J. Thompson on Dec. 6 for possession of methamphetamine.

Sheri Turner on Dec. 9 for DUII.

Terra Brooke Denney on Dec. 12 for DUII and reckless driving.

Kynan J. Lucas, 24, of Monmouth on Dec. 15 for DUII and reckless driving.

Kaila Anne Hawkinson on Dec. 16 for strangulation and harassment.

Timothy Lewis Lane on Dec. 16 for initiating a false report.