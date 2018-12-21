Sheriff, deputies spread cheer

DALLAS — West Valley Hospital, CASA of Polk County, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to provide Christmas gifts for foster kids this year — but there’s another population of children Sheriff Mark Garton didn’t want to be forgotten.

With the help of West Valley Hospital’s toy drive, Garton and deputies in the jail began a new initiative that allows inmates who will not be home for Christmas to select and wrap gifts for their children. Volunteers delivered those gifts in person on Saturday, just in time for Christmas. Garton said the program delivered to children 13 and younger who live in Polk County.

“I couldn’t imagine how hard it would be for the kids to know that their parent is in jail and not able to come home for Christmas,” Garton said.

The program won’t bring their moms or dads home for the holiday, but it will give them something their parents had a part in choosing.

“Since we are able to have the inmates pick out a present for their kids and wrap them by themselves, it adds a personal touch to this whole thing,” Garton said. “It’s not just us picking out a present for their kids and hoping they like it, it’s actually something their mom or dad picked out and wrapped.”

West Valley Hospital had volunteered to collect toys for foster children through CASA of Polk County’s annual toy drive with a goal of 100 toys.

Interim Administrator Brandon Schmidgall said the hospital and clinics in the area exceeded that goal, which allowed the Polk County Jail to begin the new program.

“I believe we ended up delivering 154 toys,” Schmidgall said. “That’s when Mark came up with this idea, in addition to delivering to foster families, to create this opportunity for the incarcerated inmates to ‘shop’ for their kids for Christmas.”

He hadn’t seen anything like this program before.

“I had him clarify, because I hadn’t heard of anything like that before, and it immediately resonated with me,” he said.

Schmidgall said Salem Health, the parent company to West Valley Hospital, has had a toy drive for three years. He said the toy drive replaced a successful backpack drive for students in the Salem area.

“We saturated the school system with backpacks, and we got some feedback saying, ‘you know, we’re pretty good on backpacks, but Christmas is always a hard time for some folks,’” he said. “We shifted gears into the toys.”

His other role with Salem Health is as the director of cardiovascular services, and in the first two years, the toy drive developed as a competition between his department and other specialties.

Schmidgall began his interim role at West Valley in September and wanted to bring that competitive spirit to Polk County. He hopes it continues to grow after Bruce Rodgers returns as West Valley’s administrator, and he goes back to his regular duties.

“I think that this it is a great start. I’m hopeful that is immensely successful and they come back and say that we need 250 toys, because I think West Valley would love to contribute any way we can and support any way we can,” Schmidgall said. “We’ve talked about if we were able to integrate a little bit more and know the ages of the kids, we could find more age-appropriate toys so that the selection process could be more on point, but what a great start.”

He added no matter someone’s view on what the inmates may have done or are charged with, this idea is really about children.

“It’s a fantastic idea — despite what your personal views are around inmates and the jail system in general. The ones that are hurting are the kids, right? How can we support them?” Schmidgall said. “Everybody can get on board with that.”

Garton said he has an additional objective with the program: “I would hope this effort would help show that we are just people, just like them (for both the kid and the inmates), we just happen to wear a uniform.”

Garton said he’s grateful to all the people who donated toys. The program will be evaluated after the toys are delivered, but looks like it might continue.

“I hope that by doing this we can show the inmate, the child and their family that deputies are people and that we care, because we really do,” Garton said.