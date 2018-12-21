WOU welcomes new soccer coach for 2019 season

The Western Oregon athletics department has announced Kacey Bingham as the next head coach of the Wolves’ women’s soccer program.

Bingham comes to the Wolves with 15 years of collegiate coaching experience, serving as a head coach for 12 of those years. She makes the move north after spending the 2018 season as an assistant at Division I Saint Mary’s College of California where she worked on the staff of Travis Clark.

Before her time with the Gaels, Bingham was the head coach at Dixie State University for five seasons, accumulating a 51-33-3 overall record while with the Trailblazers. During her tenure at DSU, Bingham coached two All-Americans and in 2017 had players capture PacWest Player of the Year, PacWest Defender of the Year and the D2CCA West Region Player of the Year honors. Her teams at DSU broke school single-season records for goals, hat tricks and game-winning goals. Previous to Dixie State, she was the head coach for seven seasons at Paradise Valley Community College where she was a four-time conference coach of the year. Bingham led her teams to two undefeated seasons as well as 2010 and 2012 national championships. She was nationally recognized in 2012 as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Coach of the Year. Bingham owns a career head coaching record of 219-53-13.