WOU will see new volleyball coach for 2019 season

The Western Oregon athletics department has announced the hiring of Stacy Metro as the head coach of the Wolves’ volleyball team.

Metro comes to the Wolves with 19 years of coaching experience, including two stops as an assistant at the Division I level. Most recently serving as the head coach at Churchill High School, the veteran coach has served as an assistant at the University of Oregon, Northern Michigan, Chico State and Kansas State University. She also has collegiate head coaching experience in beach volleyball, leading the Ducks’ program for the past six seasons.

During her own collegiate career at Northern Michigan, Metro garnered national recognition for her play. While with the Wildcats she was named a two-time AVCA National Player of the Year, three-time All-American and helped her team to consecutive national championship appearances including an NCAA DII title in 1993.

Metro has since coached some of the top players in the country, leading her teams to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances. Her players’ accolades include two USA National Team members (Alaina Bergsma and Sonja Newcombe), 11 All-Americans, 20 all-region players, 41 all-conference selections, and one national player of the year.