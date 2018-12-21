Pedee News

Original run date: Dec. 26, 2001

By Nola Womer

Relatives and friends attended the Christmas program “Totally Christmas” performed by the 20 Sunday school young people and the children Sunday evening at the Pedee Evangelical Church in spite of the rain.

The young people had several short plays. The children joined them in singing, “Joy to the World,” “A Whole New Light,” and “When the Baby Grew Up.”

Peggy Marquardt accompanied them on the chord organ. Carol Shifley and others directed.

Kathy Riddle, Alberta Jones and others served the finger food refreshments after the program.

Among visitors was Irene Alley of Kansas City, Kan., who is here to spend Christmas with her daughter and family, Alan and Carol Shifley and daughter Amy, at Kings Valley.