Perrydale boys basketball team snaps Crosshill’s winning streak

PERRYDALE — Suffering losses against Crosshill Christian three times last year, the Perrydale Pirates boys basketball team was determined to take a victory in their first contest with the Eagles this season.

And they did, slashing the Eagles (7-1 overall, 3-1 Casco) seven-game winning streak, 55-41.

It wasn’t a game they were slated to win.

“Wow. Just, how fun for (the team), exciting for them” said head coach Brian Domes. He couldn’t stop smiling while he spoke. “We got a couple players back on the bench, with Kaej Haynes coming in as a freshman; he brings a lot of intensity and athleticism, so that helps us a tremendous amount. But, man, how exciting. You just don’t think you’re gonna be able to beat your No. 1 team. …. This just helps me understand the kids are for real, and we’ll be back. I’m excited. I told them, you’re going to get your bumps and bruises, but you’ve gotta keep going.”

The contest was an explosive match between the two teams from tipoff. Perrydale (5-4 overall, 3-1 Casco) scored first with a 3-pointer from the corner, and Crosshill followed with a shot of their own. In the next three minutes, the teams traded leads and knotted the score 9-9.

At the end of the first quarter, Perrydale was ahead 18-11.

The second quarter was slow, with the Eagles outscoring the Pirates six to four. Despite being outscored, Perrydale never lost the lead and went into halftime 22-17.

“(The Eagles) are very balanced; they’re very fundamental,” Domes said. “Now, they’re missing probably their best player, who’s in a boot, but nonetheless, they were still undefeated and they beat some pretty quality teams, and it’s a great motivation for the kids to build on.”

Drawing the score 29-29 in the third quarter, the Pirates nabbed 10 more points to their scoreboard, including multiple 3-pointers that escaped the Eagles zone defense, while the Eagles added 17 total to theirs.

“It was crazy. That was a crazy game,” said senior Dustin Silver. “That’s the result we get when we all play together. I thought the past couple games we kind of let off in the third quarter, and that’s what lost it for us, but this game we just pulled it all the way through.”

He said the team came into this game wanting to win, and the biggest difference that helped them snap their losing streak was the team’s mentality.

“I think our mental toughness, because after losing three games in a row we knew we didn’t want to lose to Crosshill,” Silver said, “because they beat us three times last year, and we just want to get to Baker this year, so I think it’s starting to change mentally.”

The Pirates move on to a tournament at Dayton High School on Dec. 22.