Perrydale girls basketball victory marks eight-game winning streak

PERRYDALE — Despite sluggish scoring during the second quarter, the Perrydale Pirates girls basketball team slaughtered the Crosshill Christian Eagles in an offensive assault that resulted in a 57-20 victory.

With a bench consisting of seven players, the Eagles (2-7 overall, 1-3 Casco League) were at a disadvantage from tipoff.

A jumper from the corner by Kenzy Lawrence got the Pirates (8-0 overall, 4-0 Casco) on board, and with 5:23 left on the clock, the Eagles scored for the first time, finally joining in the onslaught with a 7-2 lead from the Pirates.

From there, the Pirates were able to get numerous looks at the basket, and created multiple defensive turnovers for themselves to push their scoring gap wider.

Head coach Terry Newton was able to play most of the bench, which meant court time for some of the younger players.

“It went well,” Newton said of the game. “The girls played exceptionally well, obviously passing the ball well. The only thing we’re missing is size, we do everything fairly well.”

The second quarter saw 13 points scored from the Pirates, and at halftime, the score was 37-9.

“We definitely came out a little flat in the second quarter,” Lawrence said, “but around four minutes left, we started scoring and doing better.”

“I think we are just more relaxed,” junior Amity Deters said. “I dunno if that’s a good thing or bad thing.”

“For this game, it was just a chill game,” Lawrence added.

Opening the second half, the Pirates continued to execute scoring opportunities for themselves and notched 19 points on the board at the end of the third quarter.

With eight minutes left in the game, the Eagles found their groove and slipped in 11 more points to their total game tally.

The Pirates play a non-league game against Joseph on Friday after press time.