Sports Roundups

Central

Boys basketball: The Panthers (3-4 overall, 1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) clinched a 56-48 triumph against West Albany (0-7 overall, 0-3 MWC).

Senior Hunter Chase led with 13 points, senior Brendan Lesmeister added 12 and senior Jesse Cable nabbed eight.

Girls Basketball: The Panthers (5-2 overall, 1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) nabbed their first win, 61-26, of the Nike Tournament Champions in Arizona against Williams Field.

Thursday they went up against Casteel in the second tournament game after press time. The tournament will last through Dec. 22.

Dallas

Boys basketball: The Dragons basketball team (3-3 overall, 1-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) lost 59-34 in a matchup against Dutchtown High School in the first game of the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University.

Senior Carter Weisensee led the team in scoring with seven points; junior James Fennell added six and senior Brayden Branford contributed four.

Thursday the team went up against Crook County after press time for the second game of the Capitol City Classic, which lasts through Dec. 22.

Falls City

Boys basketball: On Tuesday, the Mountaineers hosted Livingstone Adventist Academy and lost 57-45, and on Wednesday, they suffered another loss at Eddyville Charter school, 55-43.

No other stats were available at this time. Friday, the team headed to Willamette Valley Christian after press time.

Girls basketball: The Mountaineers (2-5 overall, 1-2 Casco League) battled against Livingstone Christian Academy (4-2 overall, 3-1 Casco) on Dec. 18 but fell short of a victory, losing 48-32.

Down two points at halftime, the team came into foul trouble to open the second half, and that’s where the game slipped from the Mountaineer’s hands.

“I’m still impressed with how hard the girls are playing,” said head coach Micke Kidd. “I’m pleased with their effort.”

The team is young, with five freshmen, and Kidd says they still has a lot of work to do now that the season is in full swing.

“We want to be playing our best basketball by February,” he said.

The girls traveled to Willamette Valley Christian after press time on Friday.

WOU

Womens basketball: The Western Oregon Wolves kept their streak of hot play alive on Wednesday, cruising to a 79-60 win over Notre Dame de Namur in Monmouth.

Notre Dame de Namur (2-6) had the advantage after the first quarter, relying on hot shooting early from Lindsay Bates and Jordan Rodriguez. Both players hung around the arc, combining for 18 points from 3-point range. The Argos took a 19-17 lead into the second quarter before the Wolves put the clamp down.

Western Oregon (4-4) broke things open to take all of the momentum into the locker room with an all-around second quarter. The Wolves outscored the Argos 21-7 in the period, shooting 57.1 percent from the field while holding NDNU to 22.2 percent shooting.

Western Oregon out-rebounded NDNU 48-20, including a 22-4 advantage in offensive boards.

Ali Nelke finished the first half with a game-high 12 points and six rebounds, shooting 6-of-8 from the floor. Nelke posted a career-high 22 points in the game, coming just one rebound shy of a double-double with nine rebounds and five assists.

WOU didn’t slow up their pressure in the third, extending their lead by eight points on another period of 50 percent shooting. The Wolves shot 50 percent or better from the field in each of the final three quarters Wednesday, finishing 31-of-66 from the field as a team.

Natalie DeLonge posted 16 points in a strong second half, totaling 18 in the game along with 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Keyonna Jones also set a career-high in the game, doling out eight assists to go along with seven points and four rebounds in 28 minutes.

Trailing by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter, the Argonauts made a late push to pull within 15, but had too big of a gap to overcome to make a significant run. Anaya Rodisha led NDNU with 17 points, nine of which came at the free-throw line, adding on five rebounds as well.

The 79 points for the Wolves matches their highest scoring total of the season, setting the mark in consecutive games.

The women host Central Washington University Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.