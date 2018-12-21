Falls City to add duty truck

FALLS CITY — Officials in Falls City have their fingers crossed that come summer, the city’s fire department will have a brand-new duty truck to replace three aging vehicles.

The truck will cost about $80,000 once equipped with a cargo box and foam firefighting equipment. It will be paid for with revenue from the levy voters approved in May to support fire services in the city and is one of the main items on a list of needs for the Falls City Fire Department.

“It will allow us to reach all the hard-to-reach areas that are in here with foam and with medical equipment. As well, it will allow us to participate in some of the forest fire, major fire deployment type work that goes on,” said City Manager Mac Corthell. “It will actually end up being classified as a class 6 engine.”

That classification means it could be used in conflagration, which is when the state calls on local fire departments to supplement state firefighting resources on large fires within the state or in other states.

Corthell said in a report to the Falls City City Council that the state pays $60 an hour for the entire time a vehicle is deployed, plus it pays the firefighters operating the vehicle.

“Ultimately, a conflagration deployment provides income to the city, separate income to the firefighters, enhances community partnership and broadens the range of activities available to our volunteer firefighters,” Corthell wrote in the report.

He said the chance to fight large wildland fires could be a recruiting tool.

In a cost-saving measure, the city will retire three vehicles once the new truck is in service.

“Over the life of the duty truck, it will actually end up paying for itself through saving on insurance, maintenance, and gas for the other three vehicles that we are scrapping,” Corthell said. “We actually see a break-even on this thing longterm.”

That will leave the department with its primary and backup full-sized ladder trucks and the new rig. The city also has a support vehicle, an SUV that can be used on fire responses and for code enforcement.

The council approved the purchase, and canceled plans to purchase a truck with fewer capabilities that it voted on earlier in the year.

Corthell said because of high demand for similar firefighting vehicles, it will be at least six months before the new truck will be in service.